Ravens DB Injured vs. Steelers
A typical hard-hitting AFC North clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers is beginning to take its toll.
Ravens cornerback Tre'Davious White was forced to enter the tent with an arm injury in the third quarter against the Steelers, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. Cornerback Brandon Stephens re-entered the game in White's place. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was also forced to briefly exit the game in the third quarter with what appeared to be an eye injury before returning.
Humphrey made up for lost time in the fourth quarter when he intercepted a pass from Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and ran it back 37 yards for a touchdown. Humphrey's pick-6 gave the Ravens a 31-17 lead with 13:06 left to play in the fourth quarter.
The Ravens have already lost running back Justice Hill for the game due to a concussion he suffered in the second quarter.
White had only registered one tackle up until he exited the game.
The Ravens acquired White at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Rams. Since joining Baltimore, White has six tackles and three passes defended in four games. White averaged 26 snaps per game in his four games played for the Ravens.
