Ravens Tried for Star CB Before Deadline
The Baltimore Ravens made a move at the trade deadline to address their secondary by swinging a deal for Los Angeles Rams veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White. The acquisition will ideally improve Baltimore's woeful pass defense, but the team was reportedly eyeing an even bigger deal before the trade deadline.
Per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Ravens were targeting former New Orleans Saints star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who was traded to the Washington Commanders prior to the deadline.
"Baltimore was in on Marshon Lattimore. Instead, they land Tre'Davious White, who was one of the NFL's best during his days in Buffalo," Pelissero tweeted.
The Commanders ended up trading third-, fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2025 to the Saints in exchange a 2025 fifth-round pick and Lattimore, who now joins a rising contender in the NFC while leaving a New Orleans team that's currently on a seven-game losing streak.
Lattimore, 28, is a four-time Pro Bowler. He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Saints, which was highlighted by winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017. He's started all 97 regular-season games he's appeared in during his time as a pro while tallying 405 total tackles (326 solo), five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 88 pass breakups, 15 interceptions and two touchdowns.
As for White, the Ravens are getting an experienced veteran that's made it to two Pro Bowls in his career and is a one-time All-Pro. He started all four games he appeared in for the Rams this season but was unhappy with the fit and requested a trade despite signing with L.A. this past offseason.
It's unclear if White will be ready to make his Ravens debut when Baltimore hosts the Cincinnati Bengals for a Week 10 matchup on Thursday Night Football.
