Ravens Turn Attention To Massive Steelers Showdown
The Baltimore Ravens came out of their bye week swinging, crushing the New York Giants 35-14 on the road Sunday afternoon.
In the big picture, however, this game was more of an appetizer for the main course to come.
On Saturday, the Ravens play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game that will essentially determine the AFC North. If Baltimore wins, then the two arch rivals will move into a tie for the division lead with two games to go. If Pittsburgh wins, then it will clinch the AFC North for the first time since 2020.
With a crucial matchup against their most-hated foe coming up, on a short week no less, the Ravens already have their full attention on this matchup.
"It already has. We've already talked about it," head coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday's game. "We'll be working [on the] gameplan tonight, tomorrow and into the short week. We'll see the Steelers on [Saturday], and we're excited. [We're] excited [and] looking forward to it."
The Steelers have dominated this series as of late, winning eight of the past nine matchups. In the first meeting of the season back in Week 11, Pittsburgh won 18-16 at home as Baltimore shot itself in the foot over and over again.
Of course, that just serves as even more motivation heading into this game.
"This is the time of year where it's all ball all the time, and it should be," tight end Mark Andrews said. "This is where we want to go, [and] this is what we want to do. We're in a position to put ourselves in a great position, if we do our thing. So, we're going to continue to focus. And this is a great win, [but] we're on to the next one.
"It's a great game, great game. [It will be] a great, big game for us at home, at M&T Bank Stadium, and we want to get this one, [and], obviously, they do, too. [It will be] two great teams going at it."
