Ravens Give Update on Tyler Linderbaum Injury
The Baltimore Ravens may be close to having one of their best offensive lineman back.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on the status of center Tyler Linderbaum, who has been battling a neck injury since the beginning of the month. While Linderbaum is still a bit away from taking contact in practice, Harbaugh is pleased with the progress he's seen from the Pro Bowl center as he continues to participate in the team's walkthroughs.
"He's right on schedule, kind of where we were planning," Harbaugh said. "He won't be in any kind of contact work this week. He's in a good place."
The Ravens will be participating in joint practices with the Green Bay Packers ahead of their final preseason game on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field.
Linderbaum, a first-round pick alongside All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton in 2022, made the Pro Bowl in his second season. He was among the best interior offensive linemen in pass blocking, ranking fifth in pass-block win rate at 96 percent, per ESPN Analytics. As a unit, the Ravens' offensive line was fifth in run-block win rate and ninth in pass-block win rate.
Baltimore led the league in rushing yards per game last season, averaging 156.5 yards per game.
Linderbaum's health will be imperative to Baltimore's success on offense, which will be tasked with adding three new starters on the offensive line. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is the other returning player, as former starting left guard John Simpson and right tackle Morgan Moses are now on the New York Jets, while right guard Kevin Zeitler is on the Detroit Lions this offseason.
Neck injuries are nothing for a team to play with, let alone one for arguably the Ravens' best offensive lineman who takes head-on contact on nearly every play from opposing defensive tackles. Even if Linderbaum is on schedule, his return more than warrants concern given his importance to the team and the potential severity if his injury gets any worse.
