Ravens Urged to Pursue Jets' Star Free Agent
The Baltimore Ravens saw their season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion. After scoring a late touchdown, the Ravens had a chance to tie the game up and potentially send it to overtime with a two-point conversion.
Despite a perfect play that left veteran star tight end Mark Andrews wide open for the conversion, he dropped the pass and Baltimore ended up losing by a final score of 27-25. Now, the Ravens are shifting their focus to the upcoming NFL offseason.
Over the last few years, Baltimore has come up just short. The team has had multiple chances to get over the hump and into the Super Bowl, but they have been unable to do it.
Heading into the offseason, the Ravens need to focus on improving a few different areas.
One of those areas will be in the defensive secondary. Baltimore needs to add another top-tier cornerback. They have struggled against the elite quarterbacks in the NFL. With that in mind, one name has been suggested as a potential target.
Bleacher Report has named New York Jets' impending free agent cornerback D.J. Reed as a potential option.
Reed is going to be a highly coveted and sought after free agent this offseason. He should be one of the top targets for the Ravens when free agency opens up.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Jets, Reed ended up playing in 14 games. He racked up 64 total tackles to go along with a sack and 11 defended passes. At 28 years old, Reed is in the prime of his career. He could come in and immediately take the Baltimore defense to the next level. Depending on the price tag, he makes perfect sense for the Ravens.
Only time will tell, but this is one option for Baltimore. There are plenty of other talented cornerbacks who the team could pursue. All of that being said, the Ravens clearly need more help. They were not good enough once again this season to get to the Super Bowl. Hopefully, they will have an aggressive approach to the offseason.
