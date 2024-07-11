Ravens Weapons Rank Middle of NFL
Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson is one of the top quarterbacks in the league today, but even the best of the best need quality players to complement them.
In that regard the Ravens have done a good job of suporting their franchise player, but far from perfect. Wide receiver is probably the weakest of the Ravens' skill positions, with Zay Flowers showing promise as a rookie and Rashod Bateman still looking for a breakout entering his fourth season. Tight end fares better with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely being two great options, and at running back, Baltmore now has a potential Hall of Famer in Derrick Henry.
In the spirit of the offseason, ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked each NFL team based on their talent at wide receiver, tight end and running back. On said ranking, Baltimore came in at No. 15, the exact same position as last year.
Of course, the biggest point of focus in that group is Henry, the newest face of the crowd. The 30-year-old has shown signs of wear and tear, but overall, he's still an incredibly effective player who should fit in very well with the Ravens.
"And yet, would you be surprised if this move revitalized Henry's career? He's still productive enough as a runner; he had 84 rush yards over expectation behind a horrible offensive line last season," Barnwell writes. "Playing alongside Lamar Jackson will slow down linebacker flow and give weakside defensive ends something to think about as they try to chase Henry down on outside zone, creating more space for him in the run game."
"A resurgent Henry would go a long way for Baltimore."
Elsewhere Barnwell questioned whether or not Bateman will truly break out given his lack of production over his first three seasons, even when taking injuries into account.
Above all, though, the health of these players and others will be critical to a successful season in Baltimore.
"More than anything, given how many times the Ravens had had their playmakers go down the past few years, let's just hope for a full season with Henry, Flowers and Andrews all on the field together," Barnwell writes.
