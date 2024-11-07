Ravens Will Wait To See Newly Acquired CB
Tre'Davious White will have to wait before making his debut for the Baltimore Ravens.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that White is not expected to play for the Ravens on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals, citing the quick turnaround after Baltimore traded for him on Tuesday. The Ravens swapped their 2026 seventh-round pick with the Los Angeles Rams for their 2027 seventh-round pick to acquire the veteran defensive back.
White, 29, appeared in four games for the Rams after signing a one-year deal with them last offseason. He hasn't played since Week 4 for Los Angeles and tallied 12 tackles and two passes defended through his four games played this season.
White was a first-round pick for the Buffalo Bills in 2017 and blossomed into their top cornerback. The veteran cornerback is a two-time Pro Bowler and a First-Team All-Pro in 2019 and second-team All-Pro in 2020. He had at least two interceptions in the first four seasons of his career, but a torn ACL in 2021 and a torn Achilles in 2023 have caused him to play in only 25 games in the last four seasons.
With White not expected to play, the next chance he'll have to make his debut is on Nov. 17 when Baltimore (6-3) faces the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) at 1 p.m. ET.
