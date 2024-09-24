Ravens Win Tops Week 3 Ratings
America's Game of the Week between the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys absolutely lived up to it's billing.
At first, it looked like a beatdown as Baltimore jumped out to a 28-6 lead early in the third quarter. In the final frame, though, Dallas mounted a furious comeback to cut the lead to three with just a few minutes left. As Ravens fans dreaded another collapse, the team managed to pull it together just in time to hang on for a 28-25 win.
This game was nothing short of a thriller, and the NFL world took note. According to FOX Sports PR, the Ravens-Cowboys game averaged around 27.3 million viewers, making it not just the most-watched NFL game of the week, but the most-watched telecast of the week, period. It's also FOX's most-watched telecast since last season's NFC Championship Game.
Most of the country saw this game, and the Cowboys being "America's Team" means virtually any game they're a part of will produce strong ratings. Let's not underestimate the star power of Lamar Jackson's Ravens, though, as the two-time MVP is one of the most-electrifying players in the game today.
It's a good thing the Ravens held on too. Not only would they have been humiliated in front of a near-national audience if they blew it, but their season would've been on life support already.
"Well, no one wanted that," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "That's not something that we wanted, so that's what made the fourth quarter so interesting. I mean, it was tough. It was a challenging fourth quarter. I was proud of the guys in the sense that they finished. I would have liked to have seen the job done a little sooner, but we finished, and at the end of the day, you have to find a way to finish and get the job done, and they did.
"So, with that, we've just got to get better with all the little things that we do and get stops in the fourth quarter, get first downs in the fourth quarter, put points on the board when we have a chance to do it – all those things the guys know about."
The Ravens play host to the 3-0 Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, a game that's sure to produce monster ratings as well.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!