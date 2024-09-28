Ravens New LB Could Crack Lineup Soon
The Baltimore Ravens added to their pass rush by signing outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue to their practice squad this week.
While the former Pro Bowl pass rusher is just days into his second stint in Baltimore, he's impressed head coach John Harbaugh in a short period of time.
"He's looked good," Harbaugh told reporters. "[He] looks like he's in shape, looks like he's in a great place spiritually [and] mentally. It was fun to have him out there. He and Ronnie [Stanley] had some battles this week."
Ngakoue was previously on the Ravens in 2020 after he was acquired in the middle of the season from the Minnesota Vikings. In nine games for the Ravens, the ninth-year pro tallied three sacks, three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.
Ngakoue, 29, has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears.
In his last taste of NFL action, the former Pro Bowl pass-rusher played 13 games for the Bears and had four sacks, seven quarterback hits and six tackles for loss across 13 games in 2023. Ngakoue's four sacks were the fewest of his career.
With Ngakoue signing in the middle of the season, when he'll make his 2024 debut remains up in the air. Harbaugh noted that the team isn't going to rush Ngakoue onto the field until he's ready, though it's pointing toward being sooner rather than later.
"It's a lot of factors that go into that," Harbaugh said. "We have a lot of good players – young players – rushing the passer, too. It's just going to be [Yannick Ngakoue] being ready, which I'm very confident that he will be very soon and then the opportunity expressing itself. When it does, he'll be out there, and I believe he'll help us."
Baltimore faces one of the AFC's elite teams on Sunday Night Football when it hosts the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
