Ravens Coach Praises Bills' Josh Allen
The Baltimore Ravens have a massive task at hand in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills in trying to contain superstar quarterback Josh Allen.
Allen has been one of the best players in the NFL this season, and Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr knows what kind of challenge he can be to defend.
"Obviously, [Josh Allen] is a great player," Orr said per the team's website. "He's been a great player for a long time.
"We've gone against him, so we're kind of a little familiar with his game, but he's big, strong, he's fast, and he can throw the ball anywhere from anywhere on the field. You just see that in critical situations, and you understand that he is going to have the ball, he is going to put the ball in his hands, and he is going to try to make something happen. We're just aware of what he likes to do in those situations, and we've just been practicing – preparing – our butts off to make sure that when that situation comes, we know exactly what he's going to do, and we know exactly what we're going to do."
The Ravens have enjoyed success against Allen in the past, holding him to just 201 total yards in their 35-10 win against the Bills in Week 4, so it's possible for Baltimore to find success against him once again.
Stopping Allen from going off is likely what will determine the outcome against the Bills. If the Ravens keep him at bay, their chances of winning will skyrocket.
Kickoff between the Ravens and Bills is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday from Highmark Stadium. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.
