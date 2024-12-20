Ravens Lose WR For Steelers Game
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out wide receiver Nelson Agholor for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a concussion. He was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.
Agholor, 31, has taken a bit of a step back in terms of production this season, recording 14 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He came down hard after making a 26-yard reception in Sunday's win over the New York Giants and did not practice all week.
The Ravens are very thin at wide receiver right now. In addition to Agholor's injury, Rashod Bateman is questionable to play Saturday with a foot injury, and him being in a walking boot after Thursday's practice does raise some concerns. Diontae Johnson is also out for the game against his former team as he's been excused from team activities.
The only healthy receivers on the roster are Zay Flowers, Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker. They have four wide receivers on the practice squad in Malik Cunningham, Keith Kirkwood, Anthony Miller and Dayton Wade, so one or two of them could very well receiver an elevation.
Additionally, the Ravens could lean on their tight end room even more than usual. Mark Andrews has been on fire lately, and Isaiah Likely is a very capable pass-catcher who's ready to take on a bigger role. It may be a makeshift group, but Lamar Jackson should have some weapons to throw to even with the injuries.
Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon.
