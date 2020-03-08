Is Zack Baun A Fit for Ravens?

Zack Baun would certainly satisfy a need for the Ravens.

The Wisconsin linebacker could indeed wind up in Baltimore when general manager Eric DeCosta makes the team's first-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL.com analysts Bucky Brooks and Chad Reuter, along with Pro Football Focus, have the Ravens selecting Baun with the 28th overall pick.

This selection could be especially crucial if the Ravens decide to franchise tag and then trade linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season and is an unrestricted free agent.

"The Ravens' defense blitzed more than any other in the league last season, and there is no better blitzing linebacker in this draft than Baun," Michael Renner wrote. "That’s because he could legitimately play edge defender in the NFL the way he rushes the passer, but he has already stated he wants to play off-ball. Baun had a 91.0 pass-rushing grade and an 86.9 coverage grade this past season."

Baun finished his career at Wisconsin with 152 total tackles, 30.5 for a loss; 15.0 sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown); four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 34 games. He redshirted during his freshman year and missed the 2017 season with a foot injury.

At 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, there is some questions whether he's big enough to be an edge rusher in the NFL. However, he has good speed and agility to get around offensive linemen.

Baun will have a chance to further impress the Ravens' coaches and scouts when he holds his Pro Day on March 11.

“Baun will fit with the Ravens due to his versatility. He can attack the passer or play in coverage. Ravens edge rusher Matt Judon is due to become a free agent this offseason," Reuter wrote.