Bears Defense Will Pose A Different Challenge for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens struggled against the Miami Dolphins' aggressive pass rush in Week 10.

Baltimore now faces the Chicago Bears, a team that doesn't blitz nearly as much but poses different challenges.

Chicago has a stout defensive line and has a physical secondary that is ranked 10th in the NFL, allowing 226.1 yards passing per game.

“You have to take the defense that you’re going to see for what it is, and it’s a very physical front seven," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "It’s a press, physical playing edge outside guys and the secondary, too. The safeties are very aggressive downhill. So, it’s going to be a very physical football game because that’s how they play.

"That’s the game that they want to play, so that’s what we’re getting ready for. In terms of the blitzing and scheme and all of that, we certainly have to be prepared for it. I would expect them to blitz based on what they saw Thursday. So, we’re preparing for that as well.”

In the 22-10 loss to the Dolphins, Jackson was sacked four times and absorbed seven quarterback hits. Miami safeties Jevon Holland blitzed 21 times and Brandon Jones attacked the quarterback 17 times.

The Dolphins stayed in Cover Zero almost the entire game to keep the pressure on Jackson, who completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 238 yards with a touchdown and interception. Jackson had a 37.5 passer rating on passes of 10 or more yards.

The Ravens were held to season lows in points and total yards (304).

Miami blitzes more than anyone in the league at 38.2%.

The Bears blitz 16.2%, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

Chicago is going to be cautious with how it attacks Jackson.

"You've got to be tight in coverage. A lot of people can try to send a blitz to him and limit his mobility from the waist down, but he's progressed as a quarterback," safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. told the media this week. "He can make those throws. His deep balls are looking better than ever.

"Obviously, rush and coverage go together. Everybody's got to do their job. We don't need Superman out there. We need everybody playing their role, being who they are on this defense, and I think we'll have success."

Robert Quinn (6.5 sacks) and Khalil Mack (6 sacks) are game-wreckers for the Bears. However, Mack hasn't practiced since Oct. 22 and hasn't played since appearing Oct. 24 in the 38-3 loss to Tampa Bay, so he might not be available.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against the Steelers.

"They’re not a big blitz team," Harbaugh said. "They will blitz you a little bit, but basically, ... [Quinn and Mack] come off the edge for the most part. They run a lot of games and twists inside with those guys, and they have an inside presence, too. Hicks is a dominant player in the inside in terms of pass rush. [Eddie] Goldman is a very stout player against the run, and also a bull rusher in the pass. So, that front is really good.”