Could Vic Beasley Be A Fit for the Ravens?

Todd Karpovich

One of the Ravens key priorities is boosting the pass rush.

Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last season, which ranked 21st in the NFL.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is looking to find a sacks-specialist via free agency or through the NFL Draft.

One name that might be intriguing is Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley, who is an unrestricted free agent. Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff confirmed the team will allow Beasley to test the market.

"As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, we'd like to thank Vic for five years of effort on behalf of our organization," Dimitroff said in a statement released by the team.

At age 27, Beasley is still primed to make an impact. He led the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2016, one after year after being selected by Atlanta with the eighth overall pick in the NFL Draft from Clemson. Teams then focused on shutting him down and Bealey was held to five sacks in each of the next two seasons. He registered eight sacks last year. 

Beasley finished 37.5 sacks, 156 tackles and 11 forced fumbles over 60 games with the Falcons. 

He could become a bigger target for the Ravens if they cannot re-sign resign linebacker Matthew Judon, who had led the team with 9.5 sacks last season. Judon also earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl and was ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits.

Judon put himself in position for a huge payday. The question is whether he priced himself out of the Ravens financial comfort zone. Za'Darius Smith, who was the Ravens' sacks leader in 2018, signed a four-year, $66 million deal the Green Bay Packers as a free agent. Judon might command a similar contract. 

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said keeping Judon in Baltimore is one of the main goals this offseason.

"We're going to try to get as many of these guys re-signed as we can. Matt [Judon] is probably right at the top of the list, for sure," Harbaugh said. There are a lot of things that can go into that, as we all know – the business part of it that agents and general managers that they deal with back and forth and all that.

"So, I'll stay out of that. Probably Matt will stay out of that, too, and we'll let everybody do their jobs. But, our goal will be to have Matt back. That's what we'll try to do."

However, if Judon leaves for a bigger contract, the door could be open for Beasley. 

The new league year begins on March 18 when the unrestricted free agents can officially negotiate with other teams.

