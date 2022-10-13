Behind Enemy Lines: New York Giants Writer Looks Ahead to Ravens Matchup

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Patricia Traina, Site Manager/Senior Writer of GiantsCountry.com, a SI.com Channel, gives her scouting report on the Week 6 matchup with the Ravens.

Raven Country: Do you get the sense this will be an emotional week for Wink Martindale facing his former team?

Traina: "Definitely! I know Martindale will downplay it and not make it about him, but listen, he’s human. And if his departure really was a mutual decision, that means he wasn’t wanted any more by the Ravens, and for a guy who takes so much pride in what he does, no one is going to convince me that the divorce from the Ravens didn’t sting a little, especially given how the injuries crippled his defensive secondary last year and had a trickle-down effect on his defense.

"That said, I think Martindale has the resolve to stay focused. I’m sure he’ll visit with his old players and colleagues during pregame, but once the clock starts, he’ll be dialed in on what he needs to do, and I’m sure his players will be locked in to help give him the win that he no doubt craves."

Raven Country: How many carries do you think Saquon Barkley will get and what has made him so effective this season?

Traina: "Barkley has averaged about 19.4 carries this season, which is up from the 16.3 he averaged in his rookie season, so if I had to take a guess, I’d say count on at least 15 touches for him. If the Giants are looking for him to run wild (100+ yards), it’s worth noting that in his 13 career 100-yard rushing games, he’s averaged at least 20.8 carries per game.

"As for what’s made him so effective this year, we can start with the fact he’s completely healthy after two straight years of lower body issues. Toss in the fact that this coaching staff is getting him out into space not just in the passing game, but on his runs (versus sending him directly into the teeth of the defense), and some better run blocking, and you have a much more effective Saquon Barkley."

Ravens Country: If the Ravens shut down Barkley, can Daniel Jones beat them through the air?

Traina: "Great question. It’s probably well-known that the Giants' receivers have been underwhelming in terms of production. Jones, in fact, just threw for over 200 yards for the first time this year last week. But let’s give credit where it’s due. This coaching staff has been creative enough to work around the receiver issue by getting its unheralded group of tight ends involved and the running backs in the passing game.

"By my unofficial count, the Giants running backs and tight ends are combining to average 7.2 receptions per game versus the receivers’ average of 10.6 receptions per game. Oh, and did I mention that Barkley is among those running backs who are being targeted in the passing game?

"But I think the key for the Giants is how much they can move Daniel Jones around. He’s still dealing with an ankle issue even though he’s not on the injury report. And he also has started wearing a knee brace. If they can get him to move around a bit out there, that would give the Ravens' defense another guy to worry about which might take some of the onus off of stacking the box against Barkley."

Raven Country: The Giants don't have an interception but are still plus-1 with their turnover ratio. What has been the key behind that?

Traina: "You know that old cliché, “See ball, get ball?” Well, the Giants’ defensive coaches have been emphasizing that if the ball is visible to the players, even if it’s under possession by the opposition or just a sliver is showing, look to punch it out. That’s a drill we see on a frequent basis during the part of practice open to the media.

"Another thing they have been emphasizing is getting their hands up into the passing lane. The Giants have seven passes batted at the line of scrimmage and while none have resulted in an interception as you noted (they’ve come close on a couple though!)"

Raven Country: How much do you think Wink will blitz Lamar Jackson, who has been better at handling pressure this season?

Traina: "That’s a really good question. Last week, the Giants blitzed Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who as I’m sure you know is a master at picking apart defenses that blitz, on 41.5 percent of his dropbacks. Rodgers went nine of 17 for 70 yards when blitzed and had one touchdown.

"Jackson, per PFF, has been blitzed on 34.3 percent of his drop backs so my guess is Martindale isn’t going to blitz Jackson as much as he did Rodgers and that the game plan is going to be to try to get home with four. Once you start sending guys via the blitz, that’s leaving a hole somewhere for Jackson to exploit, and he does that very well.

"The other factor, I think, has to do with the Giants defensive secondary, which will have some banged up guys (cornerback Adoree Jackson, safety Tony Jefferson) out there and how comfortable Martindale is going to be with their movement. So I think he is going to play it smart and we’re going to see more of a run-heavy defense to try to keep Lamar Jackson in the pocket and to force him to beat them with his arm."