Ben Powers Only Ravens Player Ruled Out Against Packers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens offensive lineman Ben Powers is the only player on the active roster that has been ruled out Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has not practiced all week because of a sprained ankle and is questionable. Defensive end Calais Campbell is doubtful with a thigh injury.

Tackle David Bakhtiari, tight end Dominique Dafney and guard Billy Turner have been ruled out for Green Bay.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not practice all week because of a toe injury but he is expected to pay.