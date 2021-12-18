Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Ben Powers Only Ravens Player Ruled Out Against Packers

    Both teams dealing with multiple injuries.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens offensive lineman Ben Powers is the only player on the active roster that has been ruled out Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers. 

    Quarterback Lamar Jackson has not practiced all week because of a sprained ankle and is questionable. Defensive end Calais Campbell is doubtful with a thigh injury. 

    Tackle David Bakhtiari, tight end Dominique Dafney and guard Billy Turner have been ruled out for Green Bay.

    Quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not practice all week because of a toe injury but he is expected to pay.

    Read More

    Screen Shot 2021-12-18 at 9.22.52 AM
    Screen Shot 2021-12-18 at 9.23.01 AM

    download
    News

    Ben Powers Only Ravens Player Ruled Out Against Packers

    just now
    download
    News

    Tyler Huntley: 'I Just Love Football'

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17346543
    News

    Greg Roman: Extra Practice Time Vital for Tyler Huntley

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_13214508
    News

    Ravens-Packers Week 15 Predictions Roundup

    Dec 17, 2021
    g6onheaj75kg54skq0vz
    News

    Ravens Goal to Stop Run, Ensure Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Is 'Sore'

    Dec 17, 2021
    mbn37sgibu2mc2un21bv
    News

    Ravens Secondary Takes Another Hit With Loss of Chuck Clark to COVID

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_17345455
    News

    Lamar Jackson Misses Second Straight Practice

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_17345516 (1)
    News

    Chris Westry Moves Into Critical Role for Ravens at Cornerback

    Dec 16, 2021