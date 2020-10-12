Bengals Offers Insight Into Defensive Game Plan Vs. Ravens

BALTIMORE — The Bengals had some success containing Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

After falling behind 17-0, Cincinnati held Baltimore's offense to three points in the second half. The Ravens went on to win the game 27-3, with the final score coming off a fumble recovery and 52-yard touchdown run by linebacker Patrick Queen.

Bengals Safety Jessie Bates III said the team spent much of the week focused on stopping Jackson and the read-option. Cincinnati had cornerback Darius Phillips trying to spy on Jackson.

Jackson, who missed a pair of practices last week with a knee injury and an illness, had just two carries for three yards.

"I think that we had a really good gameplan going into it to stop that zone read and the quarterback stuff, but we didn’t do well on third down, which we didn’t really emphasize on," Bates said. [It’s] emphasized every week, but we didn’t do that well today. Early in the game,it was 3-0, and I think we had third-and-15, and they completed it, and I think they scored that drive as well. So, that’s a huge, huge game-changer right there.

"But like I said, I think we did a good job defensively — but when you’re playing against really good teams like this, the room for error is just really small. I don’t care how our offense isn’t playing up to our standard, but I don’t care how bad that is. We just have to keep it close; we’ve got to keep it close within how many points our offense is scoring.”

Jackson completed 19 of 37 pass attempts for 180 yards with a pair of touchdowns, but was sacked once and threw an interception for the second straight week (71.9 rating). He averaged 4.9 yards per pass attempt.

The Bengals also focused on taking wide receiver Hollywood Brown and tight end Mark Andrews out of the game.

Andrews had six receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown in the first half. However, he did not catch a pass in the second half.

Brown made four of his six receptions in the first half. He finished with 77 yards receiving and his first touchdown of the season.

“It’s just as simple as not letting him get the ball," Bates said. "We know where Lamar [Jackson] wants to go; either ‘15’ [Marquise Brown] or ‘89’ [Mark Andrews]. It showed up today as well. That’s all he was really throwing to, was ‘15’ or ‘89.’ We didn’t make the plays where it was at that point in time.”

There might not be any set blueprint for stopping the Ravens, but the Bengals certainly showed other teams how to have some success against.

Now, the Ravens might need to adjust.