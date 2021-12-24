Both Tyler Huntley & Lamar Jackson Don't Practice Friday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley didn't practice Friday because of an illness.

Lamar Jackson also missed his second consecutive week of practice with an ankle injury.

That meant that third-stringer Josh Johnson was the only quarterback available.

Huntley's sickness is reportedly non-COVID related.

The Ravens play at Cincinnati on Sunday.

The Ravens and Bengals are both 8-6, but Cincinnati holds the tiebreaker based on a 41-17 victory in Week 7. Baltimore's playoff hopes could hinge on getting a win on Sunday.

Here is the full injury report.