Both Tyler Huntley & Lamar Jackson Don't Practice Friday
Baltimore short on QBs
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley didn't practice Friday because of an illness.
Lamar Jackson also missed his second consecutive week of practice with an ankle injury.
That meant that third-stringer Josh Johnson was the only quarterback available.
Huntley's sickness is reportedly non-COVID related.
The Ravens play at Cincinnati on Sunday.
The Ravens and Bengals are both 8-6, but Cincinnati holds the tiebreaker based on a 41-17 victory in Week 7. Baltimore's playoff hopes could hinge on getting a win on Sunday.
Here is the full injury report.