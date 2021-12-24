Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Both Tyler Huntley & Lamar Jackson Don't Practice Friday

    Baltimore short on QBs
    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley didn't practice Friday because of an illness.

    Lamar Jackson also missed his second consecutive week of practice with an ankle injury.

    That meant that third-stringer Josh Johnson was the only quarterback available.

    Huntley's sickness is reportedly non-COVID related.

    The Ravens play at Cincinnati on Sunday.

    The Ravens and Bengals are both 8-6, but Cincinnati holds the tiebreaker based on a 41-17 victory in Week 7. Baltimore's playoff hopes could hinge on getting a win on Sunday. 

    Here is the full injury report. 

