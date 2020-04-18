Miles Boykin on Lamar Jackson: 'He's A Special Dude'

Miles Boykin was amazed people ever questioned the ability of Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens receiver recently appeared in the Jim Rome Show to talk about Jackson's MVP season.

"I still remember getting into OTAs and camp, and people back home or people that I knew would text me and be like, 'Oh, Lamar, can he really throw?' It's crazy that people are asking this question. I would tell them, 'Yes, he can throw. Just wait until you see him during the season.' And people would be like, 'Whatever you say." And now, you know, he won MVP," said Boykin, who was selected by the Ravens in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

"But I think everybody kind of had that same impression of Lamar. The only people who kind of believed in him were the people in our building at first. Now, he exploded onto the scene and everybody's kind of behind him. But everybody that played with him, we all knew this was coming. You know he's been nothing short of great the whole time that I've been there."

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

"Man, he's a special dude," Boykin said. "Obviously you guys have seen him play. And that's that's the ordinary out of him. You know, we think spectacular things with him, but to him, those are just ordinary things that he's out there doing and it's crazy to watch because, I get to see it every day you guys only get to see it once a week.

"So, for me, you know, it was extremely humbling to be able to play with a guy like that. His character, his grace, he's always been a good teammate, a good friend, a good leader. And I think that's what kind of sets him apart from most people."

Boykin caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season. He also finished with three receptions for 26 yards in the playoff loss to the Titans.

He heads into the offseason with a defined set of goals.

“Just being more consistent," Boykin said. "I feel like I have the talent. I get open. I just need to be consistent with what I do, day-in and day-out. I had a decent season for a rookie. I was hoping to have an even a better one, but I know my second year is going to be better, and I’m going to keep making strides, because I want to be better.”