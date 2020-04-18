RavenCountry
Miles Boykin on Lamar Jackson: 'He's A Special Dude'

Todd Karpovich

Miles Boykin was amazed people ever questioned the ability of Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens receiver recently appeared in the Jim Rome Show to talk about Jackson's MVP season. 

"I still remember getting into OTAs and camp, and people back home or people that I knew would text me and be like, 'Oh, Lamar, can he really throw?' It's crazy that people are asking this question. I would tell them, 'Yes, he can throw. Just wait until you see him during the season.' And people would be like, 'Whatever you say." And now, you know, he won MVP," said Boykin, who was selected by the Ravens in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.  

"But I think everybody kind of had that same impression of Lamar. The only people who kind of believed in him were the people in our building at first. Now, he exploded onto the scene and everybody's kind of behind him. But everybody that played with him, we all knew this was coming. You know he's been nothing short of great the whole time that I've been there."

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

"Man, he's a special dude," Boykin said. "Obviously you guys have seen him play. And that's that's the ordinary out of him. You know, we think spectacular things with him, but to him, those are just ordinary things that he's out there doing and it's crazy to watch because, I get to see it every day you guys only get to see it once a week. 

"So, for me, you know, it was extremely humbling to be able to play with a guy like that. His character, his grace, he's always been a good teammate, a good friend, a good leader. And I think that's what kind of sets him apart from most people."

Boykin caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season. He also finished with three receptions for 26 yards in the playoff loss to the Titans.

He heads into the offseason with a defined set of goals.

“Just being more consistent," Boykin said. "I feel like I have the talent. I get open. I just need to be consistent with what I do, day-in and day-out. I had a decent season for a rookie. I was hoping to have an even a better one, but I know my second year is going to be better, and I’m going to keep making strides, because I want to be better.”

Orlando Brown Jr. On Marshal Yanda: 'He's Somebody I'm Definitely Going to Miss'

Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. understood that fellow offensive lineman Marshal Yanda was a wealth of information. So Brown didn't hesitate to seek out advice from the veteran guard. Yanda's decision to retire this offseason will leave a void in the Ravens' offensive line. It's going to be so different," Brown said.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Draft Prospect: Wisconsin Linebacker Chris Orr

Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr could help the Ravens fill a need at linebacker. They could add Orr in one of the later rounds and he could provide valuable depth.  Even though Chris Orr was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, he is a legitimate prospect. His brother, Zachary Orr, played linebacker for the Ravens and is an assistant coach with the team.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Draft Prospect: Oklahoma Defensive Tackle Neville Gallimore

The Ravens have already made some key additions to the defensive line. They acquired Calais Campbell from Jacksonville and signed former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe as a free agent. The veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams is one of the most stout players against the run. Could the Ravens be tempted to take another defensive lineman in the 2020 NFL Draft? It's certainly a possibility and one option could be Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

Todd Karpovich

Players On Board with NFL Virtual Offseason Strategy

The NFL further adapted to the restrictions of COVID-19 by developing a protocol for the 2020 offseason program.That strategy involves plans for virtual training sessions beginning April 20. However, none of the teams are required to participate in the virtual period from April 20 to May 15, according to the National Football League Players Association. Teams could have the opportunity to transition to an on-field format beginning May 18 if the conditions with the pandemic improve. Teams can hold voluntary classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using online platforms. All offseason workout programs will end on June 26, according to the NFL.Players, such as running back Mark Ingram, appear to be on board with the plan.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Center Matt Skura Officially Inks Deal, On Road to Recovery Via Social Media Post

Ravens center Matt Skura was having his best season before being sidelined with a knee injury. While Skura is uncertain whether he'll be ready for training camp — if it even starts on time — he plans to make an impact at some point this year.Skura signed a recently signed his restricted free agent tender with Baltimore. Last month, Skura was give the tender by the Ravens worth about $2.1 million. That allowed Baltimore to match any offer Skura received from another team. Shortly afterward, Skura showed the progress he's made this offseason via social media.

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh Not Worried About Ravens Focus Amid Social Distancing

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is fully embracing the challenges of COVID-19. While the players can not congregate at the team's headquarters, Harbaugh is planning to use technology to keep the team focused and ready for the regular season. "Our players are going to study, they’re going to study football, they’re going to train," Harbaugh said. "They know if they don’t train and they come back out of shape, it’s not going to be much fun for them in training camp. Nothing could be more miserable than a Raven not being in shape in training camp. That’s pretty much well-documented. Our guys like to train."

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Early Favorites in Every Regular-Season Game in 2020

The Ravens are certainly getting the respect from prognosticators. Baltimore is favored in every regular-season game in 2020, according to the early line released by BetOnline. The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history in 2019 when they finished 14-2, won the AFC North crown for the second straight year and were the top seed on the playoffs for the first time. In addition to their 2020 AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Todd Karpovich

Ingram: 'Why Does the Running Back Have to Be the Red-Headed Stepchild?'

Christian McCaffrey recently became the highest-paid running back in the NFL when the Panthers agreed to pay him $16 million per year. Ravens running back Mark Ingram believes McCaffrey deserves every penny and that all of the players that excel at that position deserve those types of pay days. Ingram signed a three-year, $15-million deal with Baltimore last year after spending eight seasons in New Orleans.

Todd Karpovich

DeCosta: Ravens Want to Be 'Undefendable'

The Ravens want to construct a roster that is even more dominant than last season. Baltimore broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards. The Ravens also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.However, Baltimore was one-and-done in the playoffs for a second consecutive year. General manager Eric DeCosta wants to build a roster that is prepared to make a deeper run in the postseason.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Running Back Mark Ingram Gets Unexpected Guest During Zoom Session

Ravens running back Mark Ingram is forging ahead with his offseason workouts at home because of the travel and gathering restrictions associated with COVID-19.Ingram signed with the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent in March 2019 after eight seasons in New Orleans. He made an immediate impact in Baltimore, running for 1,018 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores and earned a third trip to the Pro Bowl. Ingram took some time to talk about this unprecedented offseason via Zoom, when his daughter unexpectedly entered the office.

Todd Karpovich