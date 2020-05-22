Miles Boykins Looking to Become Bigger Force for Ravens

Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin admits that he had an uneven rookie season.

Still, Boykin has high hopes for the future and he plans to play a bigger role in the team's dynamic offense this season.

"Last year was my rookie year and I was blessed to be part of a team that went 14-2 during the regular season, made it to the playoffs, fell a little bit short," Boykin told the team's website. "That experience is going to be good for me in the long run. I think I'm ready to break out this year and I'm just excited to see what the year holds for us. I'm going to do whatever it takes to help this team win."

Boykin, a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft from Notre Dame, caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season. He also finished with three receptions for 26 yards in the playoff loss to the Titans.

He admits that he began to tire near the end of the NFL season, which can be draining both physically and mentally for a rookie.

"I had never played 16 weeks before in college," Boykin said. "My legs got a little bit tired at the end of the season. (I'm) building up my leg endurance, really just being quicker on the field. Having the leg strength to be able to do that is a huge part of it.

Overall, the Ravens had an explosive offense and set single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (64), points (531), rushing yards (3,296) and total net yards (6,521).

Boykin is confident the young playmakers on the team, such as quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and fellow receiver Marquise Brown, can maintain that level of productivity for years to come.

While Boykin wants to be an impactful player, he's willing to do whatever is needed for the overall team.

"The only goal I have is the Super Bowl," Boykin said. "I've always been the type of person that if you reach your team goals, usually your individual goals will follow. I think we have the team to do it. I'm super excited to see where this team goes."