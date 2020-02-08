Ravens OL Bradley Bozeman and Wife Nikki Embark on U.S. Tour to Stop Bullying

Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman and his wife, Nikki, are on a mission to stop bullying.

The couple will embark on a cross-country trip — from Maryland to California — on Feb. 10 in an RV to visit schools and promote their anti-bullying message. The Bozemans plan to return to Baltimore by March 23 so Bradley can begin preparation for offseason workouts with the Ravens.

The couple also run the The Bradley And Nikki Bozeman Foundation, which helps promote charitable, philanthropic and grassroots community activities. The foundation helps lend support to parents, school staff, and adults in the community to help prevent bullying behavior and create a safe school and community environment for children.

"It really started from our Facebook page for the foundation," Nikki Bozeman told Jason La Canfora on CBSSports.com. "We've had people contact us from all over the country like, 'Hey, we're in Arizona, we'll pay for your flight if you just come out and speak.' Or, 'Hey, we're in Texas and we want you to speak to our middle school.' So we got a few of those, and I was like, 'That's fine, we'll definitely go there eventually.'

Several schools reached out to the Bozemans through their foundation. The couple also did their own research by reaching out to schools around the country by virtue of cold-calling. The goal was to reach a wide range of schools in urban and rural environments and with various degrees of economic diversity.

On the field, Bozeman is emerging as one of the top offensive lineman in the NFL.

He and right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. played every one of the Ravens' 1,107 snaps on offense, according to statistics compiled by Pro Football Focus.

Bozeman and the rest of the offensive line helped the Ravens set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 points per game). Baltimore also became the first team in league history to average at least 200 rushing (206.0).

Nikki Bozeman was also a stellar athlete. She was the starting center for the University of Alabama Women’s Basketball team where she served as a team captain her last two years.