Bozeman, Campbell Shining for Ravens Over First Three Games

OWINS MILLS, Md. — Bradley Bozeman's shift to center has been a success for the Ravens, and Calais Campbell is once again leading the defense.

Bozeman is the highest-rated Ravens player after three games, according to Pro Football Focus. Bozeman isn't having any issues snapping the ball to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Campbell is right behind him at No. 2 and is tied for the team lead with two tackles for a loss.

Marquise Brown is ranked third, despite a couple of dropped passes last week against the Lions. After three games, Brown leads the team in targets (22), receptions (15), yards (235) and touchdowns (2).

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is ranked fourth, but he has been the Ravens' most dynamic player once again. Jackson has thrown for 761 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads Baltimore with 251 yards rushing.

The fifth-ranked player is Odafe Oweh, who is already having a breakout season as a rookie linebacker. Oweh was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Bozeman made the switch from left guard to center this season,