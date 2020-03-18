Brady's Imminent Departure From Pats Officially Shifts Balance of Power in AFC

Most general managers in the AFC won't be sorry to see Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots.

The future Hall-of-Fame quarterback has been tormenting teams in the AFC for more than two decades.

Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and 41 playoff appearances since 2001.

Now, he appears headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFC where he try to show he had plenty effective football remaining at age 42.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady wrote on Instagram.

This means an official shift of power in the AFC.

Some might argue the Kansas City Chiefs already established themselves as the class of the conference after winning last year's Super Bowl.

The Ravens had the best regular season in the NFL, but they need to take the next step in the playoffs.

Brady's departure also opens the door for the upstart Buffalo Bills to take control of the AFC East for the first time in decades.

But don't discount Patriots,

Rumors of their demise could be greatly exaggerated.

They'll be competitive as long as Bill Belichick is at the helm.

New England obviously won't be able to instantly replace a player like Brady, but Belichick will develop an effective scheme to keep the Patriots competitive.

While there are lingering questions with New England, there is already building excitement in Tampa Bay. Even at Brady's age, the players are confident he can be a difference-maker and help them make a deep playoff run.

Meanwhile, with Brady gone, the focus will be on a new era of quarterbacks in the AFC with Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. It's an opportunity for one of these young quarterbacks to establish himself as the elite playmaker in the league.

Mahomes already has staked his claim as that player; Jackson and Allen will look to close the gap this upcoming season.