What's Next for Brandon Carr?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Brandon Carr became emotional speaking about his future one day after the Ravens disappointing playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens cornerback is signed through the 2020 season, but his future in Baltimore remains uncertain. The team would save about $6 million with the salary cap by releasing him.

"Man, the ball is in their court. I’ll always be available, going to be ready. I’ll keep myself in shape. We shall see what happens," Carr said about returning to the Ravens. I love playing football. This was an amazing run. This is a great locker room – a lot of young guys that I hope I can continue to brush elbows with and play some good football.

"But you know how this business goes. Prepare for anything. But most definitely, this has been, like I said, one of the best rides I’ve been on. The organization is hands down the best that I’ve been a part of, both on and off the field. It’s been an amazing three years. We’ll see what happens after this, but I’ve been blessed to play this game for 12 [years], and it was just an incredible run this year.”

Carr, 33, has been one of the league's most durable players. He has started every game since entering the NFL in 2008, Carr’s 193-consecutive starts rank as the NFL’s longest active streak among all defenders.

He finished the 2019 regular season with 49 tackles, two sack (-14 yards) and six passes defended. He helped Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game

“I hope I grade out pretty well. I don’t really know," he said. "I don’t really take the grade. I just play the game, and I go by wins and losses. But I always tell myself as I move in this league, as I continue to grow in this league, I want to be able to have more range, function. And safety, I’m here now.

"So, I hope my body of work thus far has proven that I can play this game, still, at a high level, play safety. And I’m still learning. I think I still have some potential left in that position. But I just love to play the game of football, whether it’s safety, nickel, corner, special teams, whatever the case is. At this point, man, I just want to win. It’s been 12 years; I’m just trying to get a ring."

Where he is able to fight for that ring remains to be seen.