Ravens Not Expected to Pick Up CB Brandon Carr's Option

After three years and 48 consecutive starts, the Brandon Carr era is apparently coming to an end in Baltimore.

The Ravens are not expected to pick up the cornerback's contract option, which will save the team $6 million with their salary cap.

Carr could be the second cornerback to leave this offseason with Jimmy Smith expected to test the free-agent market.

The Ravens still have one of the deepest secondaries in the league with cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Tavon Young, in addition to safeties Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark.

Carr, 33, has been one of the league's most durable players. He has started every game since entering the NFL in 2008, Carr’s 192-consecutive starts rank as the NFL’s longest active streak among all defenders.

He finished the 2019 regular season with 49 tackles, two sack (-14 yards) and six passes defended. He helped Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

After the 2019 season, Carr knew that his time in Baltimore might have been over because of his contract situation and the team's tight salary cap.

"Man, the ball is in their court. I’ll always be available, going to be ready. I’ll keep myself in shape. We shall see what happens," Carr said about returning to the Ravens. I love playing football. This was an amazing run. This is a great locker room – a lot of young guys that I hope I can continue to brush elbows with and play some good football.

"But you know how this business goes. Prepare for anything. But most definitely, this has been, like I said, one of the best rides I’ve been on. The organization is hands down the best that I’ve been a part of, both on and off the field. It’s been an amazing three years. We’ll see what happens after this, but I’ve been blessed to play this game for 12 [years], and it was just an incredible run this year.”