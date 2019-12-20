RavenMaven
Brandon Williams Will Play Key Role Against Browns

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams is one of the best run-stoppers in the NFL.

Baltimore sorely missed him in the first game against Cleveland.

With Williams out with a knee injury, Browns running back Nick Chubb gashed the Ravens for 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 40-25 victory. 

Williams will back in the lineup for the rematch in Week 16. He could be the difference this time around. 

"I missed the last time, so I definitely want to go in there and give everything I have and help my team to a victory, definitely,” he said. 

The Ravens have not lost since that setback to Cleveland on Sept. 29. Baltimore (12-2) has won a franchise-record 10 straight games and can clinch the top seed in the AF playoffs with a victory.

“I feel like we just needed to get on the right track. We did," Williams said. "We started to bring some new pieces in. We started to get some things right within ourselves, and we just got on the right track and started balling.” 

The Browns are ranked 10th in the league with 126.4 yards rushing per game. Cleveland has added Kareem Hunt to the mix, which has boosted their ground attack even more. Hunt has run for 167 yards on 33 carries since returning from a suspension. 

Chubb has not slowed down since that game in Baltimore and leads the NFL with 1,408 yards rushing. 

"They're both in the backfield together quite a bit," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "They block for one another. They run routes and flare passes and screen passes out of the backfield quite a bit. They'll line up at wide receiver. They'll run perimeter screens with them. They'll run them up-field on routes, both of them. Nick [Chubb], to your question, is a big, strong back. He's exceptionally fast. I mean he's a 4.3 guy, right? 

"He's very quick-footed. He's 227-230 pounds, one of my favorite backs coming out in the draft that year. I think he was my top back. Just saying, I really liked him. He's a legit player for sure, and so is [Kareem] Hunt. They both are. It's a very talented offense, to your point. Baker Mayfield is very talented, can make all the throws, is very elusive in the pocket. He can run the RPO system really well, also. They have excellent receivers. They have some really good pass-catching tight ends and a big, strong offensive line. So, that's a talented group.”

Williams has 32 tackles and one sack on the season. He plans to be a difference-maker this week. 

“I feel like I'm playing at the best level to help my team win," Williams said. "I don't know. It's really no [specific] level, I guess. It's just me going out there and doing what I have to do to help our defense succeed and our team win.”

Jackson's Faith Keeps Him Humble

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson feels blessed.That's also how he stays humble. The Ravens quarterback is having an MVP-caliber season, but he consistently impresses his coaches, teammates and fans with that modesty. He credits his faith for his success.

Video: Lamar Jackson Praises O-Line

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is quick to credit the offensive line for his success this season. Jackson and the rest of the linemen have developed a strong rapport. The bond can be seen on the sidelines in the locker room.In addition to Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Marshal Yanda were selected to this season's Pro Bowl. Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was named a first alternate.

Lamar Jackson Looking to Avoid Repeat Performance Against Browns

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have not lost a game since a Week 4 setback to Cleveland.In that game, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 247 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked twice in the 40-25 loss.Jackson and the Ravens have come a long way since that game, reeling off 10 consecutive wins. Baltimore is looking to keep that momentum going in the rematch against the Browns in Week 16 when the Ravens can also clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Ravens Tie Record with 12 Players Named to Pro Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens had 12 players voted to the Pro Bowl, which ties the 1973 Miami Dolphins for the most-ever selections on the initial roster.

Ravens Savor Opportunity to Control Playoff Destiny

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore could have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs had Kansas City and New England lost their games over the weekend. Both the Chiefs and Patriots rolled to victories, but the Ravens can still secure home-field advantage with a victory over Cleveland in Week 16. That's just fine with coach John Harbaugh. He doesn't want any help.

Ravens Wary Of Browns' Two-Headed Running Attack With Chubb, Hunt

Todd Karpovich

Browns running back Nick Chubb gashed the Ravens for 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns in their first meeting this season at M&T Bank Stadium. Chubb has not slowed down and leads the NFL with 1,408 yards rushing. The Browns have also added Kareem Hunt to the mix, which has boosted their ground attack even more.

Video: Mark Ingram Has Been Physical, Emotional Boost for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Mark Ingram, who signed as a free agent from New Orleans, is second on the team with 963 yards rushing behind quarterback Lamar Jackson (1,103) with a team-leading 10 touchdowns. Ingram also has caught 24 passes for 211 yards with four scores.

Matthew Judon Never Had a Doubt About Ravens Resurgence

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens were ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 395.5 yards per game, following back-to-back losses to the Chiefs and Browns. Baltimore was also ranked 23rd in allowing 25 points per game. Entering Week 16, the Ravens are ranked sixth in overall defense, allowing 314.3 yards per game. Baltimore is ranked fourth by allowing 18.4 points per game. The earlier, negative talk galvanized the locker room and the Ravens are now the league's best team entering the final two weeks of the season.

Video: Harbaugh, Ravens Players Reflect On Pro Bowl Selections

Todd Karpovich

While the Baltimore Ravens had 12 players voted to the Pro Bowl, all of them don't want to play in the game. Their goal is earning a trip to the Super Bowl. Nonetheless, the players were honored for their nomination. The Ravens tied the 1973 Miami Dolphins for the most Pro-Bowl selections in one season. Here's what they had to say.

Week 16: Ravens at Browns Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens can clinch the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a win over the Browns in Week 16. Baltimore suffered its worst loss of the season, 40-25, against Cleveland on Sept. 29. It's also the last time the Ravens have lost a game, putting together a 10-game winning streak since that setback.