Brandon Williams Will Play Key Role Against Browns

Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams is one of the best run-stoppers in the NFL.

Baltimore sorely missed him in the first game against Cleveland.

With Williams out with a knee injury, Browns running back Nick Chubb gashed the Ravens for 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 40-25 victory.

Williams will back in the lineup for the rematch in Week 16. He could be the difference this time around.

"I missed the last time, so I definitely want to go in there and give everything I have and help my team to a victory, definitely,” he said.

The Ravens have not lost since that setback to Cleveland on Sept. 29. Baltimore (12-2) has won a franchise-record 10 straight games and can clinch the top seed in the AF playoffs with a victory.

“I feel like we just needed to get on the right track. We did," Williams said. "We started to bring some new pieces in. We started to get some things right within ourselves, and we just got on the right track and started balling.”

The Browns are ranked 10th in the league with 126.4 yards rushing per game. Cleveland has added Kareem Hunt to the mix, which has boosted their ground attack even more. Hunt has run for 167 yards on 33 carries since returning from a suspension.

Chubb has not slowed down since that game in Baltimore and leads the NFL with 1,408 yards rushing.

"They're both in the backfield together quite a bit," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "They block for one another. They run routes and flare passes and screen passes out of the backfield quite a bit. They'll line up at wide receiver. They'll run perimeter screens with them. They'll run them up-field on routes, both of them. Nick [Chubb], to your question, is a big, strong back. He's exceptionally fast. I mean he's a 4.3 guy, right?

"He's very quick-footed. He's 227-230 pounds, one of my favorite backs coming out in the draft that year. I think he was my top back. Just saying, I really liked him. He's a legit player for sure, and so is [Kareem] Hunt. They both are. It's a very talented offense, to your point. Baker Mayfield is very talented, can make all the throws, is very elusive in the pocket. He can run the RPO system really well, also. They have excellent receivers. They have some really good pass-catching tight ends and a big, strong offensive line. So, that's a talented group.”

Williams has 32 tackles and one sack on the season. He plans to be a difference-maker this week.

“I feel like I'm playing at the best level to help my team win," Williams said. "I don't know. It's really no [specific] level, I guess. It's just me going out there and doing what I have to do to help our defense succeed and our team win.”