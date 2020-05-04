Ben Bredeson Adds Interior O-Line Power to Baltimore Ravens

Ben Bredeson has already endeared himself to the Baltimore Ravens' coaches.

The versatile offensive lineman from Michigan was selected with the 143rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Bredeson is ready to compete for playing time at all three spots on the interior offensive line — center, left guard and right guard, where there's a starting position available with the retirement of Marshal Yanda.

"I feel comfortable in all of three interior spots," Bredeson said in a Zoom call with the Baltimore media. "I'm just going to go wherever I'm the best fit for the team."

Bredeson, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, also brings durability and solid leadership skills to Baltimore.

He was a four-year starter for the Wolverines. Bredeson appeared in 50 games with 46 of those starts at left guard. Bredeson also has leadership skills and was just the 12th player in Michigan history to be named a captain twice.

Bredeson was a 2019 All-American — Walter Camp Football Foundation (second) and Associated Press (third).

He was a three-time All-Big Ten performer: first team in 2019 and second team in 2017 and 2018. Bredeson was also selected to the watch list for the Outland Trophy twice (2018-19) and was a co-recipient of the Hugh R. Rader Award as Michigan's Top Offensive Lineman.

Bredeson is also a solid run-blocker and will fit well into the Ravens scheme. Baltimore broke the NFL single-season rushing record last year and will have a powerful running attack once again.

"When we talk about offensive linemen, we try to evaluate them on versatility – all offensive linemen," Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz. There are a lot of tackles that went in this draft that we discussed playing guard. Obviously, last year, if you look at Patrick Mekari when we signed him after the draft, one of the discussions was him moving all the way down into center.

"So, we certainly look for that in all the offensive linemen we pick, guys that are versatile or have the potential to be a two-position, flexibility-type of guy. I think that certainly adds value to those types of guys.”

Baltimore also took Mississippi State offensive tackle Tyre Phillips with the 106th overall pick and he could also compete for the starting spot at right guard with Bredeson and the recently acquired D.J. Fluker.

All three running backs on the depth chart — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — are back this season and Bredeson is looking forward to playing a key role with the power attack. The Ravens also drafted Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins with the 55th overall pick — a player familiar to Bredenson from his time in Ann Arbor.

"Listen, whenever we played them, I just heard the name 'J.K. Dobbins' going over the loudspeaker over and over again," Bredeson said. "I'm happy that I'm going to be blocking for him now, because he's done enough damage against me."