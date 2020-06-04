Former, Current Ravens React to Drew Brees' Comments

Former and current players for the Baltimore Ravens were among numerous professional athletes criticizing comments by Drew Brees at a time when the sports world was trying to promote equality and social justice.

The Saints quarterback said he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country." Brees later apologized for the comments that come at a time when the entire nation has galvanized over the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis policemen.

Ed Reed was a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2002 and played with the team until 2012. Reed, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019, said Brees needs to focus on the big picture and the importance of equality.

"All this stuff, I ain’t saying it’s a distraction, but stay focused on the prize," Reed said. "Don’t forget why these things are happening. Don’t forget the people who sacrificed their lives for us to be here.”

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

A video showed police officer Derek Chauvin placing his knee on the neck of the 46-year-old Floyd for over eight minutes outside a convenience store. Floyd pleaded with Chauvin numerous times to ease the pressure, saying "I can't breathe."

Floyd's death has sparked outrage across the nation, prompting protests and galvanizing professional athletes across all sports to put an end to police brutality on African-Americans.

Chauvin was arrested and later charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers — Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane — that were involved in the arrest were also charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Ravens running back Mark Ingram also posted a message on social media in response to Brees' comments:

Baltimore linebacker Matthew Judon responded to a post by former teammate and current Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith about facing the Saints on Sept. 27. Judon promised he'll be watching how that confrontation unfolds — "Let me get a ticket," he wrote.

Torrey Smith, who played for the Ravens from 2011-2014, also posted critical comments on Twitter: