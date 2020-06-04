RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Former, Current Ravens React to Drew Brees' Comments

Todd Karpovich

Former and current players for the Baltimore Ravens were among numerous professional athletes criticizing comments by Drew Brees at a time when the sports world was trying to promote equality and social justice.

The Saints quarterback said he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country." Brees later apologized for the comments that come at a time when the entire nation has galvanized over the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis policemen. 

Ed Reed was a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2002 and played with the team until 2012. Reed, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019, said Brees needs to focus on the big picture and the importance of equality.

"All this stuff, I ain’t saying it’s a distraction, but stay focused on the prize," Reed said. "Don’t forget why these things are happening. Don’t forget the people who sacrificed their lives for us to be here.”

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

A video showed police officer Derek Chauvin placing his knee on the neck of the 46-year-old Floyd for over eight minutes outside a convenience store. Floyd pleaded with Chauvin numerous times to ease the pressure, saying "I can't breathe."

Floyd's death has sparked outrage across the nation, prompting protests and galvanizing professional athletes across all sports to put an end to police brutality on African-Americans.

Chauvin was arrested and later charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers — Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane — that were involved in the arrest were also charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Ravens running back Mark Ingram also posted a message on social media in response to Brees' comments:

Baltimore linebacker Matthew Judon responded to a post by former teammate and current Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith about facing the Saints on Sept. 27. Judon promised he'll be watching how that confrontation unfolds — "Let me get a ticket," he wrote.

Torrey Smith, who played for the Ravens from 2011-2014, also posted critical comments on Twitter:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stats Show Lamar Jackson Already Solid Pocket Passer

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is underrated as a pocket passer, according to coach John Harbaugh, and the statistics support that assertion.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens' Ronnie Stanley Promises to Help Change in Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley promised to help bring about change amid the protests over the death of George Floyd.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Works Out with Fellow Ravens in Florida

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson assembled teammates in Florida and the workouts were a success judging from a video posted on social media.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Embrace Role of Being the Hunted

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects opponents to make the proper adjustments this season and his goal is to stay one step ahead.

Todd Karpovich

Ray Lewis, Lamar Jackson Honor George Floyd in Ravens Jersey

Lamar Jackson and Ray Lewis honored the late George Floyd on social media with photos of him wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey.

Todd Karpovich

Hype Building for Ravens Rookie Running Back J.K. Dobbins

While J.K. Dobbins represents the future of the Baltimore Ravens, he has the talent and pedigree to make an impact as a rookie.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Commit Funds to Social Justice Programs in Baltimore

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Baltimore Ravens have jointly committed funds to support social justice reform throughout the Baltimore community.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Have Multiple Weapons to Make Deeper Playoff Run

Lamar Jackson has multiple playmakers at his disposal, most notably Hollywood Brown, Mark Andrews, and Devin Duvernay.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Could Shift Bradley Bozeman to Center

The Baltimore Ravens could move Bradley Bozeman back to center, a position he played at Alabama in 2016 and 2017.

Todd Karpovich

What Does Future Hold for Ravens Linebacker Matt Judon?

Even though Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon officially signed his one-year franchise tag, his long-term future with the team remains murky.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich