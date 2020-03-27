Michael Brockers Re-Signs with Rams After Deal with Ravens Breaks Down

The Ravens decided not to finalize a contract with defensive lineman Michael Brockers over concerns with a recent ankle injury.

The uncertainty did not deter his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, from swooping in and re-signing him to a three-year, $31.5 million deal.

Blockers had initially agreed in principle to a similar three-year, $30-million contract with Baltimore. However, Ravens officials were concerned about an ankle injury Brockers sustained in the regular-season finale with Los Angeles.

The two sides could not agree on new language in the contract and they decided to part ways.

Brockers, the Rams' first-round all in 2012, has made at least 50 tackles in each of the past three seasons. He also has 23 sacks over eight years. He is also durable and started all 16 games in six of those past eight seasons.

The loss of Brockers suddenly leaves a huge hole in the Ravens' defensive line. Baltimore recently acquired Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars to help anchor that unit this upcoming season, but now the team needs another stalwart defender.

The Ravens allowed former defensive tackle Michael Pierce to test the free-agent market and he signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Pierce, who signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent in 2016 from Samford, finished with 35 tackles, a half-sack and 1 FR, helping Baltimore's defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game last season. He was also a key cog in the Ravens' No. 5 rushing defense (93.4 yards per game).

The Ravens then made a rare trade within their division, sending defensive end Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2021.

Baltimore reportedly had expressed interest in defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, but he signed a one-year, $8-million deal with the Buccaneers on March 25.

The Ravens managed to add some depth by re-signing free-agent defensive linemen Justin Ellis and Jihad Ward to a pair of one-year deals.

However, general manager Eric DeCosta will now need to add more talent via free agency or in the NFL Draft.