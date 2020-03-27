RavenCountry
Michael Brockers Re-Signs with Rams After Deal with Ravens Breaks Down

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens decided not to finalize a contract with defensive lineman Michael Brockers over concerns with a recent ankle injury.

The uncertainty did not deter his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, from swooping in and re-signing him to a three-year, $31.5 million deal. 

Blockers had initially agreed in principle to a similar three-year, $30-million contract with Baltimore. However, Ravens officials were concerned about an ankle injury Brockers sustained in the regular-season finale with Los Angeles.

The two sides could not agree on new language in the contract and they decided to part ways. 

Brockers, the Rams' first-round all in 2012, has made at least 50 tackles in each of the past three seasons. He also has 23 sacks over eight years. He is also durable and started all 16 games in six of those past eight seasons.

The loss of Brockers suddenly leaves a huge hole in the Ravens' defensive line. Baltimore recently acquired Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars to help anchor that unit this upcoming season, but now the team needs another stalwart defender.

The Ravens allowed former defensive tackle Michael Pierce to test the free-agent market and he signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Pierce, who signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent in 2016 from Samford, finished with 35 tackles, a half-sack and 1 FR, helping Baltimore's defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game last season. He was also a key cog in the Ravens' No. 5 rushing defense (93.4 yards per game).

The Ravens then made a rare trade within their division, sending defensive end Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2021.

Baltimore reportedly had expressed interest in defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, but he signed a one-year, $8-million deal with the Buccaneers on March 25. 

The Ravens managed to add some depth by re-signing free-agent defensive linemen Justin Ellis and Jihad Ward to a pair of one-year deals.

However, general manager Eric DeCosta will now need to add more talent via free agency or in the NFL Draft. 

Ravens President Not Optimistic About Rookie Camp, Spring OTAs

Ravens president Dick Cass predicts the Coronavirus could get in the way of the team's scheduled rookie camp and organized team activities later this spring. There is some hope that 2020 training camp will be able to start on time and the Ravens and the rest of the NFL can eventually get back to some normalcy. "It's really hard to know about long-term impacts," Cass told the team's website. "A lot of that is going to depend on how long the stay-at-home order remains in effect. If it lasts a long time, it could have obviously an effect on our season. No one expects that, but you just don't know."

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Brockers Deal with Ravens Could Be in Jeopardy

A physical performed on recently signed Michael Brockers raised concerns about an ankle injury and could potentially jeopardize the deal with Baltimore, according to reports, Brockers reached an agreement in principle for a three-year, $30-million deal with the Ravens on March 16. He had suffered an ankle injury and was carted off the field in his final game with the Los Angeles Rams. Initially, he told reporters the injury was not serious, but the Ravens want to ensure the ankle won't prevent him from playing. However, the massive outbreak of the Coronavirus has prevented players from visiting teams.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Jimmy Smith Has A Message for Ravens Fans: 'Excited to Go Get the 'Ship'

Jimmy Smith already has a Super Bowl ring with the Ravens. He is looking to add another this season.I "Hey Ravens Nation, it's Jimmy Smith, just signing on, telling you guys thank you, love you guys for everything you do," Smith said on Twitter. "I'm happy to be signing back for another year and excited to go get the 'ship. We cut it short last year, but this is going to be the year for us. Let's keep it together and go Ravens."

Todd Karpovich

Former Ravens Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor Signs with Jets

Former Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor has agreed to terms with the New York Jets, according to multiple reports. Financial terms or the length of the deal have not been disclosed. Onwuasor became the sixth Baltimore player to sign with New York, joining wide receiver Breshad Perriman, offensive lineman Alex Lewis, running back Kenneth Dixon, linebacker Albert McClellan and cornerback Maurice Canady. Jets general manager Joe Douglas worked in the Ravens personnel department from 2000 until 2015 and is perhaps trying to re-create a similar culture in New York.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Breaking Down Lamar Jackson's Lawsuit Against Amazon

On March 25, Jackson turned to a federal court in Fort Lauderdale to protect the value of his popularity. In a complaint drafted by attorney Mitchel Chusid and filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Jackson charges that Amazon (and its partner company, Amazon Services) has engaged in the “deliberate and unauthorized use” of Jackson’s name, image and persona. Jackson demands a jury trial. His case will be heard by Judge Roy Altman, a former federal prosecutor whom the U.S. Senate confirmed to the bench last year.

Michael McCann

Ravens Re-Sign WR Chris Moore

The Ravens re-signed receiver and special teams ace Chris Moore to a one-year deal. Moore, who was elected by the Ravens in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, had just three receptions for 21 yards last season. However, he posted 81 kickoff returns yards on four attempts (20.3 avg.) and tallied four special teams tackles. His versatility makes him an asset to the roster.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

An In-Depth Look at Ravens Needs with 2020 NFL Draft Approaching Via MMQB

It's no secret the Ravens need to add a linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft. Two playmakers being closely linked to Baltimore are Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen of LSU. The experts at Sports Illustrated's Monday Morning Quarterback agree linebacker will be a key focus of the Ravens' draft.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Former Ravens LB Josh Bynes Signs with Bengals

Former Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes signed a one-year deal with AFC North rival Cincinnati as an unrestricted free agent. Bynes is not only a solid defender, he provides veteran leadership to a Bengals defense that struggled last season and was ranked 28th, allowing 393.7 yards per game. Bynes, who spent three seasons in Baltimore from 2011-2013, re-signed with the Ravens on Oct. 2. He took the spot of linebacker Tim Williams, a former third-round pick that was waived the previous day.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Free-Agent Strategy: 'Get Out Ahead of the Curve'

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta took a page out of the book of defensive coordinator Don Martindale. He went with an all-out blitz before the onset of free agency that officially opened March 18. It was a flurry of moves that made Baltimore stronger, especially with the front seven.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens Re-Sign DB Anthony Levine Sr. to One-Year Deal

The Ravens have re-singed defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. to a one-year deal. Levine brings versatility to the roster because of his ability to play safety, linebacker and on special teams where he has served as captain during his eight seasons with the franchise.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55