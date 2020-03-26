Brockers Deal with Ravens Could Be in Jeopardy

A physical performed on recently signed Michael Brockers raised concerns about an ankle injury and could potentially jeopardize the deal with Baltimore, according to reports,

Brockers reached an agreement in principle for a three-year, $30-million deal with the Ravens on March 16. He had suffered an ankle injury and was carted off the field in his final game with the Los Angeles Rams.

Initially, he told reporters the injury was not serious, but the Ravens want to ensure the ankle won't prevent him from playing.

The massive outbreak of the Coronavirus has prevented players from visiting teams. An independent physician performed a physical on Brockers and had some concerns about the injured ankle.

The Ravens doctors have not been able to examine Brockers because of the restrictions on travel. As a result, the deal with Brockers has not been formally finalized.

Baltimore is relying on Brockers and recently acquired Calais Campbell to help anchor the defensive line this upcoming season.

If the deal with Brockers falls through, the Ravens would suddenly be thin with their front seven.

Former defensive tackle Michael Pierce signed with the Minnesota Vikings via free agency. The Ravens also traded defensive end Chris Wormley to the Steelers.

The Ravens reportedly had expressed interest in defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, but he signed a one-year, $8-million deal with the Buccaneers on March 25.

Now, Baltimore hopes Brockers can have some of the same impact that he had in Los Angeles.

Brockers, the Rams' first-round all in 2012, has made at least 50 tackles in each of the past three seasons. He also has 23 sacks over eight years.

Brockers is also durable and started all 16 games in six of those past eight seasons. He is also exceptional against the run, an area of pride for the Ravens.

The Rams decided to they need to direct their funds in other areas and lock up other players, such left tackle Andrew Whitworth, and linebackers Dante Fowler Jr. and Cory Littleton.

As a result, Brockers was able to pursue other opportunities for the first time in his career. Other teams were reportedly interested in him, but the Ravens will provide an opportunity to make a run at a Super Bowl title.