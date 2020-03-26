RavenCountry
Brockers Deal with Ravens Could Be in Jeopardy

Todd Karpovich

A physical performed on recently signed Michael Brockers raised concerns about an ankle injury and could potentially jeopardize the deal with Baltimore, according to reports,

Brockers reached an agreement in principle for a three-year, $30-million deal with the Ravens on March 16.  He had suffered an ankle injury and was carted off the field in his final game with the Los Angeles Rams. 

Initially, he told reporters the injury was not serious, but the Ravens want to ensure the ankle won't prevent him from playing.

The massive outbreak of the Coronavirus has prevented players from visiting teams. An independent physician performed a physical on Brockers and had some concerns about the injured ankle.

The Ravens doctors have not been able to examine Brockers because of the restrictions on travel. As a result, the deal with Brockers has not been formally finalized. 

Baltimore is relying on Brockers and recently acquired Calais Campbell to help anchor the defensive line this upcoming season.

If the deal with Brockers falls through, the Ravens would suddenly be thin with their front seven. 

Former defensive tackle Michael Pierce signed with the Minnesota Vikings via free agency. The Ravens also traded defensive end Chris Wormley to the Steelers. 

The Ravens reportedly had expressed interest in defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, but he signed a one-year, $8-million deal with the Buccaneers on March 25.  

Now, Baltimore hopes Brockers can have some of the same impact that he had in Los Angeles.

Brockers, the Rams' first-round all in 2012, has made at least 50 tackles in each of the past three seasons. He also has 23 sacks over eight years.

Brockers is also durable and started all 16 games in six of those past eight seasons. He is also exceptional against the run, an area of pride for the Ravens.

The Rams decided to they need to direct their funds in other areas and lock up other players, such left tackle Andrew Whitworth, and linebackers Dante Fowler Jr. and Cory Littleton.

As a result, Brockers was able to pursue other opportunities for the first time in his career. Other teams were reportedly interested in him, but the Ravens will provide an opportunity to make a run at a Super Bowl title. 

Former Ravens Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor Signs with Jets

Former Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor has agreed to terms with the New York Jets, according to multiple reports. Financial terms or the length of the deal have not been disclosed. Onwuasor became the sixth Baltimore player to sign with New York, joining wide receiver Breshad Perriman, offensive lineman Alex Lewis, running back Kenneth Dixon, linebacker Albert McClellan and cornerback Maurice Canady. Jets general manager Joe Douglas worked in the Ravens personnel department from 2000 until 2015 and is perhaps trying to re-create a similar culture in New York.

Todd Karpovich

An In-Depth Look at Ravens Needs with 2020 NFL Draft Approaching Via MMQB

It's no secret the Ravens need to add a linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft. Two playmakers being closely linked to Baltimore are Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen of LSU. The experts at Sports Illustrated's Monday Morning Quarterback agree linebacker will be a key focus of the Ravens' draft.

Todd Karpovich

Former Ravens LB Josh Bynes Signs with Bengals

Former Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes signed a one-year deal with AFC North rival Cincinnati as an unrestricted free agent. Bynes is not only a solid defender, he provides veteran leadership to a Bengals defense that struggled last season and was ranked 28th, allowing 393.7 yards per game. Bynes, who spent three seasons in Baltimore from 2011-2013, re-signed with the Ravens on Oct. 2. He took the spot of linebacker Tim Williams, a former third-round pick that was waived the previous day.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Re-Sign WR Chris Moore

The Ravens re-signed receiver and special teams ace Chris Moore to a one-year deal. Moore, who was elected by the Ravens in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, had just three receptions for 21 yards last season. However, he posted 81 kickoff returns yards on four attempts (20.3 avg.) and tallied four special teams tackles. His versatility makes him an asset to the roster.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Free-Agent Strategy: 'Get Out Ahead of the Curve'

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta took a page out of the book of defensive coordinator Don Martindale. He went with an all-out blitz before the onset of free agency that officially opened March 18. It was a flurry of moves that made Baltimore stronger, especially with the front seven.

Todd Karpovich

Killadre

Ravens: Three Questions One Month from 2020 Draft

We're just under a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas and the Ravens are poised to add more talent to an already talented roster. Here are three questions as we look ahead.

Todd Karpovich

Jimmy Smith Re-Signs with Ravens on One-Year Deal

The Ravens re-signed veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith to a one-year, $6 million deal. This means Smith will continue to provide a continued key role in an already talented secondary and get the opportunity to stay with his home-grown team. Smith was drafted by the Ravens in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was an unrestricted free agent fo the first time in his career and stated his preference to remain in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Re-Sign DB Anthony Levine Sr. to One-Year Deal

The Ravens have re-singed defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. to a one-year deal. Levine brings versatility to the roster because of his ability to play safety, linebacker and on special teams where he has served as captain during his eight seasons with the franchise.

Todd Karpovich

Calais Campbell Eyes Championship in Baltimore

Calais Campbell is still chasing that elusive Super Bowl ring.So, he was elated with the recent deal that sent him to Baltimore from Jacksonville. Campbell is confident the Ravens have the infrastructure in place to make a run at the Lombardi Trophy next season. "I’m so glad that if I got traded, I got traded to a team that has so much young talent, so much potential, so much of an opportunity," Campbell said.

Todd Karpovich

Dillon88

A Look Back at the 2019 Draft and How the Rookies Fared

Eric DeCosta is preparing for his second draft as the Ravens general manager. Baltimore needs to add a linebacker, offensive linemen and wide receivers. DeCosta will look to duplicate some of the success with his selections last year.Here's a look at those rookies and how they fared:

Todd Karpovich

Todd_Karpovich