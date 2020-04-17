Orlando Brown Jr. On Marshal Yanda: 'He's Somebody I'm Definitely Going to Miss'

Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. leaned on fellow offensive lineman Marshal Yanda as a wealth of information.

Brown didn't hesitate to seek out advice from the veteran guard.

Yanda's decision to retire this offseason will leave a void in the Ravens' offensive line.

"It's going to be so different," Brown said. "Just personally, for me, he's been next to me almost every snap for the last two years, and he's helped me grow as a player. He's helped me grow as a person, and most importantly I'm going to miss being able to ask him questions. It's very rare to get someone who's been in the league for 13 years and been able to play at a high level for so long. I didn't take it for granted at all. Every snap, every opportunity I had to line up with him in a walkthrough, in a practice, in a game, I tried to give it my all for him."

Baltimore selected Brown in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 10 games his rookie year and carried the momentum over to this past season when he named to the NFL Pro Bowl and helped the Ravens set new single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (64), points (531), rushing yards (3,296) and total net yards (6,521).

Baltimore also had the the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense with 33.2 points per game behind the stout offensive line.

Brown credits some of that success to Yanda, who played in 177 games (166 starts), tying Jonathan Ogden's record of most games played among offensive linemen in Ravens history. Yanda's accolades include Associated Press first-team All-Pro (2014-15), Associated Press second-team All-Pro (2011-12, 2018-19), Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL (2012, 2014-15) and PFWA All-AFC (2018).

Yanda will be almost impossible to replace but Brown is confident the team can adjust.

"He's somebody that I'm definitely going to miss," Brown said. "I understand that we'll probably be breaking someone new in at the right guard position, and we're going to do what has to be done. But at the end of the day, Marshal [Yanda] is a legend. He's a first-ballot Hall of Famer. I'm going to miss him a lot.”