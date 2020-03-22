RavenCountry
Behind Enemy Lines Free Agency Edition: Cleveland Browns

Todd Karpovich

The Browns were the favorites to win the AFC North in 2019, but they imploded and finished 6-10. 

Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 3,827 yards with 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions (78.8 rating). He will look to bounce back under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who formerly served as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator. 

Stefanski is the third Browns coach in as many years. He has the weapons to be successful. 

Some of the top free-agent signing this offseason include:

Tight end Austin Hooper

Value: Four years, $44 million

Analysis: Hooper is another playmaker in what should be a potent offense. He finished with 75 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns for the Falcons last season. Hooper will look to maintain that production in Cleveland.  

Right tackle Jack Conklin

Value: Three years, $42 million

Analysis: One of the areas of concern for the Browns was boosting the offensive line. That unit gave up 40 sacks last season. Conklin will be an upgrade. He is one of the top right tackles in the NFL and should be a boost to the offense. 

Quarterback Case Keenum

Value: Three years, $18 million

Analysis: The veteran Keenum provides a valuable backup to Mayfield. He also is familiar with Stefanski's system because the duo were together in Minnesota. If Mayfield falters again, Keenum might get an opportunity to make plays. 

Linebacker B.J. Goodson

Value: One year. Financial terms not disclosed. 

Analysis: Goodson provided valuable depth, especially with the recent departures of Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey, Goodson is a solid veteran and had 37 tackles in 15 games (nine starts) last season with the Packers.

Safety Karl Joseph

Value: One year, $2.3 million

Analysis: Joseph satisfies a key area of need for the Browns. He provides a solid tackler in the secondary, However, there are concerns about his durability. Joseph has yet to play a full season since entering the league in 2016. 

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings

Value: One year, $3.5 million

Analysis: Billings is expected to be a solid addition to the defensive line. He had 35 tackles and one sack in 14 games for the Bengals last season. 

Cornerback Kevin Johnson

Value: One year, $3.5 million

Analysis: The former first-round pick has dealt with injuries. However, Johnson appeared in all 16 games, with the Bills last season with 36 tackles, a sack and five passes defended.  

Ravens Mock Draft: Rounds 1-3

A recent mock draft by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson has the Ravens filling several glaring needs on their roster in rounds one through three. Here's how Baltimore's draft might shape up.

Todd Karpovich

Killadre

NFL Chief Medical Officer Outlines Plans for Players, Coaches, Personnel

While the NFL has managed to conduct business while other professional sports leagues are shut down, there will ultimately have to be adjustments moving forward in response to the spreading Coronavirus.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Get High Marks After First Week of Free Agency

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta didn't waste any time making a huge splash in free agency. He has already helped the team fill various areas of need and there is still plenty of time to add more talent. Here are the grades

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Ink Jihad Ward to One-Year Deal

The Ravens signed defensive lineman Jihad Ward to a one-year deal. That should make coach John Harbaugh even happier about the offseason. Ward was a key playmaker for the Ravens after being picked up as a free agent on Oct. 7." He's been really important," Harbaugh said. "He's a good fit for us, and for whatever reason maybe he wasn't as good a fit in some of those other places. But he's another guy that we really liked coming out [of college], and one of the things was he fit us, our structure."

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation Donation

The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have combined to donate $1 million to support four non-profit organizations in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 public health crisis. The organizations receiving $250,000 each include the Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Clay Matthews

Clay Matthews visited Baltimore last season as a free agent before choosing to sign with the Rams.After one season in Los Angeles. Matthews is on the market again and this time he could very well sign with the Ravens. Matthews showed he can still be a productive player. Last season, he finished with eight sacks, 11 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in 13 games, all starts. He missed three games with a broken jaw. Matthews has a strong pedigree and made the Pro Bowl six times over 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Todd Karpovich

Couple of Ravens Potential Targets Rate High on 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board

The Ravens could look to add a linebacker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. A couple of their potential targets rated highly in the most recent "2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board," published by Sports Illustrated. LSU linebacker Patrick Queen is rated 18th, while Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was is ranked 20th.

Todd Karpovich

Robbo15_

Joe Flacco Has Lasting Legacy in Baltimore

Joe Flacco's career might have come to end after he was released with a failed physical designation by the Broncos. The veteran quarterback had an uneventful one season in Denver, throwing for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He appeared in just eight games, going 2-6, before suffering a season-ending herniated disk.Flacco, however, will have a lasting legacy in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Seahawks Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Ravens LB Matt Judon

The Seattle Seahawks have inquired about the availability of Ravens linebacker Matt Judon, according to Corbin Smith, publisher of the Seahawk Maven, a Sports Illustrated team channel. The Ravens would likely ask for a second-round pick in exchange for Judon, who recently received a franchise tag that will pay him $15.8 million this season. A third-round pick with another late-round pick could also be enough, depending on how negotiations unfold for a potential extension, Corbin wrote. The franchise tag allowed Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon or find a suitable trade partner.

Todd Karpovich

JCK

Ravens Trade DE Chris Wormley to AFC North Rival Steelers

The Ravens made a rare trade within their division, sending defensive end Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2021, according to multiple reports. Baltimore has spent the early part of free-agency reshaping its entire defensive line. The Ravens acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick. General manager Eric DeCosta made another huge move by signing Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers to a three-year, $30-million free-agent deal.

Todd Karpovich