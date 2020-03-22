Behind Enemy Lines Free Agency Edition: Cleveland Browns

The Browns were the favorites to win the AFC North in 2019, but they imploded and finished 6-10.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 3,827 yards with 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions (78.8 rating). He will look to bounce back under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who formerly served as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator.

Stefanski is the third Browns coach in as many years. He has the weapons to be successful.

Some of the top free-agent signing this offseason include:

Tight end Austin Hooper

Value: Four years, $44 million

Analysis: Hooper is another playmaker in what should be a potent offense. He finished with 75 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns for the Falcons last season. Hooper will look to maintain that production in Cleveland.

Right tackle Jack Conklin

Value: Three years, $42 million

Analysis: One of the areas of concern for the Browns was boosting the offensive line. That unit gave up 40 sacks last season. Conklin will be an upgrade. He is one of the top right tackles in the NFL and should be a boost to the offense.

Quarterback Case Keenum

Value: Three years, $18 million

Analysis: The veteran Keenum provides a valuable backup to Mayfield. He also is familiar with Stefanski's system because the duo were together in Minnesota. If Mayfield falters again, Keenum might get an opportunity to make plays.

Linebacker B.J. Goodson

Value: One year. Financial terms not disclosed.

Analysis: Goodson provided valuable depth, especially with the recent departures of Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey, Goodson is a solid veteran and had 37 tackles in 15 games (nine starts) last season with the Packers.

Safety Karl Joseph

Value: One year, $2.3 million

Analysis: Joseph satisfies a key area of need for the Browns. He provides a solid tackler in the secondary, However, there are concerns about his durability. Joseph has yet to play a full season since entering the league in 2016.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings

Value: One year, $3.5 million

Analysis: Billings is expected to be a solid addition to the defensive line. He had 35 tackles and one sack in 14 games for the Bengals last season.

Cornerback Kevin Johnson

Value: One year, $3.5 million

Analysis: The former first-round pick has dealt with injuries. However, Johnson appeared in all 16 games, with the Bills last season with 36 tackles, a sack and five passes defended.