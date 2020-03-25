RavenCountry
Former Ravens LB Josh Bynes Signs with Bengals

Todd Karpovich

Former Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes signed a one-year deal with AFC North rival Cincinnati as an unrestricted free agent. 

Bynes is not only a solid defender, he provides veteran leadership to a Bengals defense that struggled and was ranked 28th, allowing 393.7 yards per game last season.

Bynes, who spent three seasons in Baltimore from 2011-2013, re-signed with the Ravens on Oct. 2 as a free agent. He took the spot of linebacker Tim Williams, a former third-round pick, that was waived the previous day.

Bynes, 30, finished with 45 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and four passes defended over 12 games, including seven starts for Baltimore. 

He was elated to make an impact on such a dominant defense.

"I know what you need and what it takes to be in this league long enough, so I don’t get too hyped off of a bunch of things," Bynes said. "I’m always focused on what we need to do and focused on the details and things like that to make us better. I’m always focused on ways for myself to get better – make a tackle or get us in position. That’s what it’s about. Like right now, I’m focused on today."

Bynes took over a starting job during the Ravens 2012 title run and made the final tackle against running back Ted Ginn Jr. to secure the 34-31 victory in Super Bowl XLVII

Bynes was signed off the Ravens practice squad by the Detroit Lions in 2014. He spent three seasons with the Lions before joining the Arizona Cardinals for two seasons (2017-2018). Bynes started 11 games and finished with 52 tackles and two sacks for Arizona last season.

He was released by the Cardinals in March 2019 and didn't play again until signing with the Ravens in Week 5. Bynes has played in 101 career games (47 starts) and has amassed 378 tackles, 26 pass deflections and four interceptions.

The Ravens are looking to add a linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Ravens Re-Sign WR Chris Moore

The Ravens re-signed receiver and special teams ace Chris Moore to a one-year deal. Moore, who was elected by the Ravens in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, had just three receptions for 21 yards last season. However, he posted 81 kickoff returns yards on four attempts (20.3 avg.) and tallied four special teams tackles. His versatility makes him an asset to the roster.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens: Three Questions One Month from 2020 Draft

We're just under a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas and the Ravens are poised to add more talent to an already talented roster. Here are three questions as we look ahead.

Todd Karpovich

Jimmy Smith Re-Signs with Ravens on One-Year Deal

The Ravens re-signed veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith to a one-year, $6 million deal. This means Smith will continue to provide a continued key role in an already talented secondary and get the opportunity to stay with his home-grown team. Smith was drafted by the Ravens in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was an unrestricted free agent fo the first time in his career and stated his preference to remain in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Free-Agent Strategy: 'Get Out Ahead of the Curve'

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta took a page out of the book of defensive coordinator Don Martindale. He went with an all-out blitz before the onset of free agency that officially opened March 18. It was a flurry of moves that made Baltimore stronger, especially with the front seven.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Re-Sign DB Anthony Levine Sr. to One-Year Deal

The Ravens have re-singed defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. to a one-year deal. Levine brings versatility to the roster because of his ability to play safety, linebacker and on special teams where he has served as captain during his eight seasons with the franchise.

Todd Karpovich

Calais Campbell Eyes Championship in Baltimore

Calais Campbell is still chasing that elusive Super Bowl ring.So, he was elated with the recent deal that sent him to Baltimore from Jacksonville. Campbell is confident the Ravens have the infrastructure in place to make a run at the Lombardi Trophy next season. "I’m so glad that if I got traded, I got traded to a team that has so much young talent, so much potential, so much of an opportunity," Campbell said.

Todd Karpovich

A Look Back at the 2019 Draft and How the Rookies Fared

Eric DeCosta is preparing for his second draft as the Ravens general manager. Baltimore needs to add a linebacker, offensive linemen and wide receivers. DeCosta will look to duplicate some of the success with his selections last year.Here's a look at those rookies and how they fared:

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft: Rounds 1-3

A recent mock draft by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson has the Ravens filling several glaring needs on their roster in rounds one through three. Here's how Baltimore's draft might shape up.

Todd Karpovich

Behind Enemy Lines Free Agency Edition: Cleveland Browns

The Browns were the favorites to win the division in 2019, but they imploded and finished 6-10. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 3,827 yards with 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions (78.8 rating). He will look to bounce back under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who formerly served as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Chief Medical Officer Outlines Plans for Players, Coaches, Personnel

While the NFL has managed to conduct business while other professional sports leagues are shut down, there will ultimately have to be adjustments moving forward in response to the spreading Coronavirus.

Todd Karpovich