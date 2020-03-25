Former Ravens LB Josh Bynes Signs with Bengals

Former Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes signed a one-year deal with AFC North rival Cincinnati as an unrestricted free agent.

Bynes is not only a solid defender, he provides veteran leadership to a Bengals defense that struggled and was ranked 28th, allowing 393.7 yards per game last season.

Bynes, who spent three seasons in Baltimore from 2011-2013, re-signed with the Ravens on Oct. 2 as a free agent. He took the spot of linebacker Tim Williams, a former third-round pick, that was waived the previous day.

Bynes, 30, finished with 45 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and four passes defended over 12 games, including seven starts for Baltimore.

He was elated to make an impact on such a dominant defense.

"I know what you need and what it takes to be in this league long enough, so I don’t get too hyped off of a bunch of things," Bynes said. "I’m always focused on what we need to do and focused on the details and things like that to make us better. I’m always focused on ways for myself to get better – make a tackle or get us in position. That’s what it’s about. Like right now, I’m focused on today."

Bynes took over a starting job during the Ravens 2012 title run and made the final tackle against running back Ted Ginn Jr. to secure the 34-31 victory in Super Bowl XLVII

Bynes was signed off the Ravens practice squad by the Detroit Lions in 2014. He spent three seasons with the Lions before joining the Arizona Cardinals for two seasons (2017-2018). Bynes started 11 games and finished with 52 tackles and two sacks for Arizona last season.

He was released by the Cardinals in March 2019 and didn't play again until signing with the Ravens in Week 5. Bynes has played in 101 career games (47 starts) and has amassed 378 tackles, 26 pass deflections and four interceptions.

The Ravens are looking to add a linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft.