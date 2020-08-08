RavenCountry
Calais Campbell opted to play for Ravens despite underlying condition

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell battles asthma so he could have opted out of the 2020 season.

Players with that underlying health condition could face additional complications with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Campbell, who was acquired from the Jaguars this offseason, decided the best course of action was to compete. 

"My family and I have some underlying issues. But at the same time, I feel like given the circumstance … I’ve never really gotten sick much," Campbell said. "I don’t get the flu much. I’ve been very healthy throughout my life. With the protocols in place, I feel like you have to make mistakes for you to really catch it with the way the system is set up for it. I’m confident that I can go through the season, play at a high level, and stay safe.”

Under an agreement with the NFLPA and the league, players who opt-out will earn $350,000 in 2020 if they are considered high risk, and their salary will roll over to 2021. If players are not at risk, they can still opt-out and receive a $150,000 stipend. 

Only two Ravens players — returner De'Anthony Thomas and offensive tackle Andre Smith — opt out of the 2020 season. 

Around the NFL, 67 players took the opt-out option. Another 102 players have been placed on reserve/COVID-19 with 51 since activated after having two negative tests. 

Campbell was part of the players' executive committee and played a key role in establishing some of the guidelines with the coronavirus

“I was part of the executive committee that was setting up all the … Trying to get everything together in that process," he said. "I definitely considered it – you have to. You can’t play football with this [pandemic] going on, and not think about the risk you’re going to put on yourself and your family. So, going through that process, I realized talking to the doctors and just setting up the protocols and everything we have to do to keep each other safe, I feel like the risks were mitigated as much as we can. 

"You can’t get rid of the risks all the way, but we definitely lowered the percentage of catching it based off of the protocols we put in place. For me, I feel like that was enough. Obviously, being a bigger guy, it puts you at a higher risk, if you do catch it, to have more severe symptoms, which is kind of scary. A lot of guys still have underlying issues, which is also scary." 

Rookie James Proche has edge to return punts for Ravens

Rookie James Proche has the edge to return punts for the Ravens after De'Anthony Thomas opted out of the 2020 season over concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

Will the Ravens carry three quarterbacks again this season?

The Ravens are leaning toward carrying three quarterbacks for the third straight season, according to coach John Harbaugh.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens' Earl Thomas named 12th best safety for 2020 season by PFN

Earl Thomas was ranked as the NFL's 12th best safety heading into the 2020 season, by Pro Football Network.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson cried when he saw himself on cover of Madden

Ravens Lamar Jackson doesn't usually get emotional when it comes to awards. But he admitted that some tears were shed when he saw himself on Madden cover.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens end with two players opting out for COVID-19 as deadline passes

The Ravens finished with two players — Andre Smith and De’Anthony Thomas — that decided to opt-out of the 2020 season over concerns with the COVID-pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens have NFL's top roster, prognosticators say

The Ravens edged the Kansas City Chiefs for the league's top roster, according to the betting markets analyzed by Pro Football Focus.

Todd Karpovich

Marquise Brown says extra weight won't affect his speed

Hollywood Brown focused on adding bulk to his 5-foot-9 frame this offseason and gained 23 pounds since the end of the season, but it won't affect his speed.

Todd Karpovich

Willie Snead: Lamar Jackson focused on outside throws

Ravens receiver Willie Snead has watched Lamar Jackson evolve as a quarterback over the past two seasons. Snead expects more strides from Jackson this season.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens reportedly waive UDFA Breeland, hope he clears waivers

The Ravens are hopeful that Jacob Breeland clears waivers and can spend the 2020 season rehabbing at their practice facility.

Todd Karpovich

Marquise Browns supports bringing Antonio Brown to Ravens

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown supports bringing his cousin Antonio Brown to the Ravens, echoing comments by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich