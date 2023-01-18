Calais Campbell: 'Everybody Had Something to Say' About Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell was surprised by the skepticism regarding Lamar Jackson’s knee injury.

Jackson missed the final five games of the regular season and the playoff game against the Bengals because of a sprained PCL.

"I feel like it’s an interesting storyline, so everybody had something to say. I think if you really think about it from a true, analytical mindset, the majority of guys who played this game would do the same," Campell said. "You’re going to make sure you’re healthy; you’re not going to put yourself at risk. So, when people say something, I think it’s just because they have a mic in their hand and sometimes it’s easy to say things. Anybody who played this game, they should know how hard it is to go out there and compete. You never want to go out there less than ... If you can’t protect yourself, then it’s pointless to be out there.

"If you can’t go out there and go full speed, it’s pointless to be out there. I’ve played through plenty of injuries, but the first thing I do when I’m going through an injury is making sure that I can’t hurt myself more, I can’t cause more damage. Once I get to that point, then we can figure, ‘OK, can I play through that and can I manage the pain?’ So, it’s all talk, but we’re good.”

Campbell, 36, will decide whether he wants to retire or play another year.

He has 99 career sacks, one away from reaching a significant milestone. That's also a consideration about playing at least one more year.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t. I had plenty of opportunities to get it this year and didn’t get it done," he said. "So, sometimes it’s like, ‘Well, man, it wasn’t that important to you because you didn’t get it done.’ I had the guy in my arms a couple times, and just missed him. So, I guess it’s not the top of the list, but it’s something I really want. At the end of the day, what’s meant to be will be. So, I definitely felt like I left some plays out there though this year, and that kind of hurt a little bit, but that’s football.”