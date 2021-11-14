Calais Campbell Says Ravens Need 'To Look in the Mirror,' to Correct Their Weaknesses

BALTIMORE — Ravens veteran defensive end Calais Campbell is going to use the extra days of preparation for the Chicago Bears to figure out how he can play better and help the team make a strong push for the playoffs.

Baltimore is coming off its worst performance of the season in s 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.

"The first thing you have to do is look in the mirror and figure out what I can do to help the team win a football game, get us better to where we want to be as a football team," Campbell said. "Because, you know, right now wasn't our best football. We have a lot of getting better to do.”

The Ravens defense played mostly well against the Dolphins before faltering in the fourth quarter.

Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa threw a 64-yard pass o Albert Wilson that essentially killed any chance for a Ravens comeback. Tagovailoa scored a few plays later on a 1-yard run to seal the victory.

The Ravens have allowed six plays of 50 or more yards in the last three games.

They are focused on cutting down on the big plays.

"You know, things we're trying to work on," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "But, you know, I guess you are what you put on film in the game, and that's kind of been our Achilles heel, you know? Even when we play good, good, good – a slip up here – good, good, good – a slip up there, a slip up, bad quarter. So, we had some, you know … [Defensive coordinator Don Martindale] ‘Wink’ asked me, ‘What's something you can guarantee is going to happen in the game for the secondary?’ And I said, ‘We're going to communicate.’

"You know, as a leader in that secondary, that's on me, man. We’ve got to communicate better through the secondary and then throughout the whole defense as a whole.”