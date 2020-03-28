Calais Campbell Chose Winning Over Earnings in Decision to Sign with Ravens

Calais Campbell has made millions of dollars over his NFL career.

So, he is more focused on winning a Super Bowl than landing another mega-deal.

While Campbell is still being paid well with his recent two-year, $27 million with the Ravens, he might have made even more money with another team.

However, he knows Baltimore is a place where he has a chance to win.

"My agent wasn't too happy about that, because he thought I was going to get a whole lot more," Campbell said in a conference call with reporters. "But, I told him at this point in time in my career the main goal for me is winning. I've made a whole lot of money from this game, and to me, money has always played a small role. I love the game, the purity of it. So, the fact that the team was still willing to give me what I was going to make this year, which is 15 [million], and just add on another year but that number came down to 10 [million]."

Campbell is expected to make an immediate impact in Baltimore.

He has played in 186 games (168 starts), recording 687 total tackles, 88 sacks, 48 passes defensed, 14 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and three interceptions over his 12-year NFL career.

Originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 draft, Campbell played nine seasons (2008-16) in Arizona and then the past three seasons (2017-19) with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He earned Pro Bowl honors in all three seasons with Jacksonville.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection (2014-15 and 2017-19), Campbell also earned Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors as a DE and second-team All-Pro honors as a DT in 2017.

He was named the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year by the PFWA, also garnering 2017 AFC Defensive Player of the Year honors from the NFL 101 Awards. In 2019, Campbell was named to the PFWA All-AFC team.

While he's proud of those individual achievements, the goal now to get a Super Bowl ring even if it cost him a few extra millions. The trio of Campbell, Brandon Williams and Michael Brockers was expected to give Baltimore one of the most formidable defensive lines in the NFL.

However, the Ravens deal with Brockers fell through because of injury concerns. Nonetheless, Baltimore should still have a dominant defense with Calais in the mix.

"My agent was pretty confident we could have got another year at 15 [million] if we wanted to someplace else, and I was just like, ‘At the end of the day, to be in a locker room where I know they're committed to winning and to be in a locker room where the culture is strong – it's a very, very big-win culture – and I won't have to chase around guys trying to get them to buy in; that was a big selling point,.’" Campbell said. "I'm going to be 34 when the season starts, and that motivation when you're training, starting to put the work in to be the best you can be, it gets harder and harder each year. And when you believe you can win, when you believe you have a chance to win a Super Bowl, it makes it just a little bit easier."