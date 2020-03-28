RavenCountry
Calais Campbell Chose Winning Over Earnings in Decision to Sign with Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Calais Campbell has made millions of dollars over his NFL career.

So, he is more focused on winning a Super Bowl than landing another mega-deal.

While Campbell is still being paid well with his recent two-year, $27 million with the Ravens, he might have made even more money with another team.

However, he knows Baltimore is a place where he has a chance to win. 

"My agent wasn't too happy about that, because he thought I was going to get a whole lot more," Campbell said in a conference call with reporters. "But, I told him at this point in time in my career the main goal for me is winning. I've made a whole lot of money from this game, and to me, money has always played a small role. I love the game, the purity of it. So, the fact that the team was still willing to give me what I was going to make this year, which is 15 [million], and just add on another year but that number came down to 10 [million]."

Campbell is expected to make an immediate impact in Baltimore. 

He has played in 186 games (168 starts), recording 687 total tackles, 88 sacks, 48 passes defensed, 14 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and three interceptions over his 12-year NFL career.

Originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 draft, Campbell played nine seasons (2008-16) in Arizona and then the past three seasons (2017-19) with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He earned Pro Bowl honors in all three seasons with Jacksonville.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection (2014-15 and 2017-19), Campbell also earned Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors as a DE and second-team All-Pro honors as a DT in 2017.

He was named the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year by the PFWA, also garnering 2017 AFC Defensive Player of the Year honors from the NFL 101 Awards. In 2019, Campbell was named to the PFWA All-AFC team.

While he's proud of those individual achievements, the goal now to get a Super Bowl ring even if it cost him a few extra millions. The trio of Campbell, Brandon Williams and Michael Brockers was expected to give Baltimore one of the most formidable defensive lines in the NFL.

However, the Ravens deal with Brockers fell through because of injury concerns.  Nonetheless, Baltimore should still have a dominant defense with Calais in the mix. 

"My agent was pretty confident we could have got another year at 15 [million] if we wanted to someplace else, and I was just like, ‘At the end of the day, to be in a locker room where I know they're committed to winning and to be in a locker room where the culture is strong – it's a very, very big-win culture – and I won't have to chase around guys trying to get them to buy in; that was a big selling point,.’" Campbell said. "I'm going to be 34 when the season starts, and that motivation when you're training, starting to put the work in to be the best you can be, it gets harder and harder each year. And when you believe you can win, when you believe you have a chance to win a Super Bowl, it makes it just a little bit easier."

Ravens President Not Optimistic About Rookie Camp, Spring OTAs

Ravens president Dick Cass predicts the Coronavirus could get in the way of the team's scheduled rookie camp and organized team activities later this spring. There is some hope that 2020 training camp will be able to start on time and the Ravens and the rest of the NFL can eventually get back to some normalcy. "It's really hard to know about long-term impacts," Cass told the team's website. "A lot of that is going to depend on how long the stay-at-home order remains in effect. If it lasts a long time, it could have obviously an effect on our season. No one expects that, but you just don't know."

Todd Karpovich

Footballfan55

Brockers Deal with Ravens Could Be in Jeopardy

A physical performed on recently signed Michael Brockers raised concerns about an ankle injury and could potentially jeopardize the deal with Baltimore, according to reports, Brockers reached an agreement in principle for a three-year, $30-million deal with the Ravens on March 16. He had suffered an ankle injury and was carted off the field in his final game with the Los Angeles Rams. Initially, he told reporters the injury was not serious, but the Ravens want to ensure the ankle won't prevent him from playing. However, the massive outbreak of the Coronavirus has prevented players from visiting teams.

Todd Karpovich

Footballfan55

MMQB: 2020 NFL Draft: Team Needs For All 32 Teams

With free agency mostly behind us and the draft fast approaching, here are team needs and draft targets for every team. Spoiler alert: Just about every team would love to land one of this year's many talented wide receivers.

Andy Benoit

Jimmy Smith Has A Message for Ravens Fans: 'Excited to Go Get the 'Ship'

Jimmy Smith already has a Super Bowl ring with the Ravens. He is looking to add another this season.I "Hey Ravens Nation, it's Jimmy Smith, just signing on, telling you guys thank you, love you guys for everything you do," Smith said on Twitter. "I'm happy to be signing back for another year and excited to go get the 'ship. We cut it short last year, but this is going to be the year for us. Let's keep it together and go Ravens."

Todd Karpovich

Former Ravens Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor Signs with Jets

Former Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor has agreed to terms with the New York Jets, according to multiple reports. Financial terms or the length of the deal have not been disclosed. Onwuasor became the sixth Baltimore player to sign with New York, joining wide receiver Breshad Perriman, offensive lineman Alex Lewis, running back Kenneth Dixon, linebacker Albert McClellan and cornerback Maurice Canady. Jets general manager Joe Douglas worked in the Ravens personnel department from 2000 until 2015 and is perhaps trying to re-create a similar culture in New York.

Todd Karpovich

Rory

Breaking Down Lamar Jackson's Lawsuit Against Amazon

On March 25, Jackson turned to a federal court in Fort Lauderdale to protect the value of his popularity. In a complaint drafted by attorney Mitchel Chusid and filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Jackson charges that Amazon (and its partner company, Amazon Services) has engaged in the “deliberate and unauthorized use” of Jackson’s name, image and persona. Jackson demands a jury trial. His case will be heard by Judge Roy Altman, a former federal prosecutor whom the U.S. Senate confirmed to the bench last year.

Michael McCann

Updated Personnel Tracker for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had been rolling this offseason before suffering with defensive tackle Michael Brockers, who had initially agreed to a deal in principle before returning to the Los Angeles Rams because of uncertainty with an ankle injury. Here's a look at the Ravens current status.

Todd Karpovich

Michael Brockers Re-Signs with Rams After Deal with Ravens Breaks Down

The Ravens decided not to finalize a contract with defensive lineman Michael Brockers over concerns about a recent ankle injury. The uncertainty did not deter his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, from swooping in and re-signing him to a three-year, $31.5 million deal. Blockers had initially agreed in principle to a similar three-year, $30-million contract with Baltimore. However, Ravens officials were concerned about an ankle injury Brockers sustained in the regular-season finale with Los Angeles. The two sides could not agree on new language in the contract and they decided to part ways.

Todd Karpovich

An In-Depth Look at Ravens Needs with 2020 NFL Draft Approaching Via MMQB

It's no secret the Ravens need to add a linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft. Two playmakers being closely linked to Baltimore are Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen of LSU. The experts at Sports Illustrated's Monday Morning Quarterback agree linebacker will be a key focus of the Ravens' draft.

Todd Karpovich

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Re-Sign WR Chris Moore

The Ravens re-signed receiver and special teams ace Chris Moore to a one-year deal. Moore, who was elected by the Ravens in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, had just three receptions for 21 yards last season. However, he posted 81 kickoff returns yards on four attempts (20.3 avg.) and tallied four special teams tackles. His versatility makes him an asset to the roster.

Todd Karpovich

Rory