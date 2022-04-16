Skip to main content

Can The Ravens Replenish Their Defense?

Baltimore dealt with numerous injuries last season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — One of the burning questions facing the Ravens this offseason is can they get their defense back on track after an injury-marred year?

That's the biggest issue they need to address this offseason, according to NFL.com's Nick Shook

"Baltimore was absolutely eviscerated by injuries in 2021, starting with the loss of its entire backfield before the season even began," Shook wrote. "That was only the beginning, of course, as the injury bug turned its sights on the defense and eventually, star quarterback Lamar Jackson. General manager Eric DeCosta spoke at length about how the Ravens can't afford to have the same bad luck happen to them in 2022. But the question remains: How is DeCosta going to work toward preventing another nightmare? 

"The GM told reporters the Ravens aren't done making moves — they re-signed Calais Campbell over the weekend — and it's easy to expect Baltimore to add to the defense through the draft. But will that be enough?"

Overall, the Ravens' biggest additions/signings this offseason are safety Marcus Williams, defensive tackle Michael Pierce and offensive tackle Morgan Moses,

The biggest losses include offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, center Bradley Bozeman, and edge rusher Justin Houston, who could re-sign with the team.

The Ravens do have 10 draft picks to stock more talent. 

The biggest needs are at cornerback, defensive line, edge rusher, and the offensive line.

