Cardinals Know Ravens Playing to Win ... Even in Preseason

TEMPE, Ariz. — Teams expect a different level of intensity when they play the Ravens in the preseason.

Baltimore has won an NFL-record 21 consecutive preseason games, dating back to 2016.

While it's easy to dismiss the record, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury understands how the Ravens have used the preseason to build their overall foundation.

"That's part of their culture," Kingsbury told the team's website. "They say we're going to win these games and help it build into the regular season. I respect that approach. Obviously, their team believes. They have one of the most successful franchises in the league. We'll get their best shot."

A pair of former Ravens players now on the Cardinals told their teammates to be ready for an intense game.

Quarterback Trace McSorley, who was taken from the Ravens practice squad by Arizona, will get the start against his former team. McSorley is ready for the added intensity of the game, which will be shown on national television.

"You better be ready, because they're gonna bring it," McSorley said.

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown was traded by the Ravens to the Cardinals during this past NFL draft. While Brown likely won't play in the game, he understands the importance of building a winning culture.

That starts in the preaseason.

"They take it seriously and I'm pretty sure we take it seriously here too," Brown said.

Both teams are keeping their key starters off the field to prevent injuries. Still, that doesn't; mean the reserves won't compete hard, especially the players looking to find a roster spot.

One aspect of the game is certain: Harbaugh is playing to win.

"There's going to be people that are going to say this doesn't mean anything," Harbaugh said. "There's going to be people that are going to look at it and say, 'Wow, that's something.' I'm of the belief that everything has meaning in life."