Panthers Release Former Ravens Pass Rusher
The Carolina Panthers have released former Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reports.
Clowney, 32, spent just one season with the Ravens in 2023, but it was a very productive season for him. The veteran pass rusher tied his career-high with 9.5 sacks on the season, the second-most on the team behind Nnamdi Madubuike with 13. He also had 43 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, five passes defended and two forced fumbles on the season.
After the Ravens opted not to re-sign him, Clowney signed with the Panthers - who are essentially the Rock Hill, S.C, native's hometown team - on a two-year deal worth $20 million. He had 46 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 14 games, which is solid production, but a definite step down from what he did in Baltimore.
With Clowney counting for $13.775 million against the cap, the Panthers, who are surprisingly tight on cap space, opted to move on as well. The move will save Carolina $7.775 million against the cap this season, according to OverTheCap.
Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, has 58 sacks in 11 NFL seasons. While he hasn't been the dominant force that he was expected to be coming out of South Carolina, he has been a solid player throughout his career and should still have a place in the NFL.
