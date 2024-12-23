Chargers Sign Former Ravens Safety
Former Baltimore Ravens safety Eddie Jackson is going from one Harbaugh brother to another.
The Los Angeles Chargers signed Jackson to their practice squad on Monday and released former Ravens running back John Kelly as the corresponding move. Kelly spent the preseason with Baltimore before being cut before the beginning of the regular season.
Jackson was waived by the Ravens on Nov. 23.
Jackson, 31, appeared in nine games and started four for the Ravens. Across those nine games, he amassed 30 tackles, 1 pass deflected and 1 quarterback hit. Before signing with Baltimore last offseason, Jackson played for the Chicago Bears and was a two-time Pro Bowler and was a First-Team All-Pro in 2018.
Jackson's biggest struggles came in pass defense, as Pro Football Reference credited the veteran safety with allowing 15 catches for 243 yards and three touchdowns. His worst performance came on Oct. 27 when he allowed 7 catches for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Ravens' 29-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
In the aftermath of the loss to Cleveland, Jackson was a healthy scratch twice and only played 16 snaps in the Ravens' 35-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 7.
