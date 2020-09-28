Podcast: Arrowhead Report, RavenCountry MNF Breakdown

The Ravens (2-0) host the Chiefs (2-0) in one of the most highly anticipated showdowns of the 2020 regular season.

The Chiefs lead the regular-season series 6-3, last winning a 33-28 at Arrowhead in September 2019. Dating back to 2015, when Kansas City last visited Baltimore, the Chiefs have won three-straight games against the Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh is 3-3 vs. Kansas City, Including a 1-0 mark in the playoffs.

The Ravens ran for 203 yards against the Chiefs last season. Baltimore's ground attack got revved up last week against the Texans, finishing with 230 yards.

The Ravens will set the tone on the ground against Kansas City, which is ranked 27th (150.5 yards per game) against the run over the opening two weeks of the season.

The Ravens have rotated three running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and rookie J.K. Dobbins — and are averaging 170.5 yards per game, ranked fourth in the league.

The difference in the Chiefs past two victories over Baltimore has been quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He's made key plays late in the game to seal victories.

Mahomes threw for 374 yards three touchdowns in Kansas City's 33-28 victory last year. Even when the Ravens keep him under pressure, Mahomes has managed to make plays.

Baltimore boosted its interior pass rush with the additions of Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe and both players will play a key role in this game. The Ravens linebackers will be challenged by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has already caught 15 passes for 140 yards with two touchdowns.

Baltimore's secondary will also have to shut down wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has caught 10 passes for 145 yards with two touchdowns. Mahomes has thrown for 513 yards with five touchdowns over the past two games this season.