Analyst Reveals Glaring Need for Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens improved to 6-3 with their dominant win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but even though they looked incredible in the victory, there were some key things missing.
One of missing ingredients was a pass rush.
The Ravens did tally four sacks against the Broncos, but it seemed pretty clear that Baltimore wasn't putting a ton of pressure on quarterback Bo Nix throughout the game.
That's why Chris Bumbaca of USA Today has identified the pass rush as a "glaring" need for the Ravens heading into the NFL trade deadline.
"The Ravens entered the game with a sack rate of 7.8%, 14th in the league," Bumbaca wrote. "Come crunch time – and this team will be playing important football games this year, assuming good health for its stars – it will be imperative to make opposing quarterbacks, such as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, move off their spot despite their abilities to make plays on the run."
Baltimore lost both Jadeveon Clowney and Patrick Queen during the offseason and has not really replaced them, resulting in the Ravens being rather thin in their front seven.
At least in terms of getting to opposing quarterbacks.
The good news is that there should be numerous options available for Baltimore between now and Tuesday afternoon.
Of course, the question is whether or not the Ravens will be willing to pull the trigger.
For example, New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari represents a potential candidate for Baltimore, but he is probably going to be fairly expensive. Will the Ravens surrender the draft assets required to land a player like Ojulari?
It remains to be seen, but it's pretty clear that Baltimore's defense has actually been an issue this season. It's up to general manager Eric DeCosta to make it right.
