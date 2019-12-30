Chuck Clark: Ravens Turnaround Was 'Crazy'

Chuck Clark played a key role in the Ravens' turnaround this season.

When fellow safety Tony Jefferson went down with a knee injury Week 5 against Pittsburgh, Clark stepped into the starting lineup.

The Ravens (14-2) were sitting at 2-2 in that game, but closed out the rest of year with a 12-game winning streak.

Clark is third on the team with 45 tackles and has worn a communication device to relay play calls from defensive coordinator Don Martindale. Clark has impressed his teammates with his football IQ and has emerged as one of the team's leaders.

It was almost fitting Baltimore closed out the regular season against Pittsburgh, a team that Clark first began making his impact.

"That’s huge for us as a team. We were just talking about it as we came in. With our turnaround, we were 2-2, and last time, in that situation, we were going to play the Steelers," Clark said. "I mean, just to finish off the regular season at 14-2, that‘s crazy.”

The Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs Week 16 against Cleveland. As a result, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh was able to rest several key starters in the finale against Pittsburgh, which needed a win and a Tennessee loss to make the postseason.

Still, the Ravens routed their AFC North rival 28-10.

“I wouldn’t say that we didn’t have anything to play for," Clark said. "I mean, we were trying to knock them out of the playoffs. Any time you strap on the pads, and you go out there and take the field, you’ve got to approach it with everything you’ve got. It wasn’t that we weren’t going out there with nothing to play for; we definitely were trying to knock them out of the playoffs.

"We’re playing the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, it’s a rivalry between us. You look at the history of the game. We ain’t taking them lightly at all. That was definitely the mentality today going into it.”

The Ravens now have an opportunity to get some rest before they embark on their postseason run. Baltimore will host its opening playoff game Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8:15 p.m. They'll play one of lowest-seeded team remaining — the Titans, Bills or Texans.

“Now, you’ve got to win one game at a time," Clark said. "Any game could be the game that advances you or sends you home. So, all we can do is focus on that next game, that one game that we got.”