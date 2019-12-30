RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Chuck Clark: Ravens Turnaround Was 'Crazy'

Todd Karpovich

Chuck Clark played a key role in the Ravens' turnaround this season.

When fellow safety Tony Jefferson went down with a knee injury Week 5 against Pittsburgh, Clark stepped into the starting lineup.

The Ravens (14-2) were sitting at 2-2 in that game, but closed out the rest of year with a 12-game winning streak.

Clark is third on the team with 45 tackles and has worn a communication device to relay play calls from defensive coordinator Don Martindale. Clark has impressed his teammates with his football IQ and has emerged as one of the team's leaders. 

It was almost fitting Baltimore closed out the regular season against Pittsburgh, a team that Clark first began making his impact. 

"That’s huge for us as a team. We were just talking about it as we came in. With our turnaround, we were 2-2, and last time, in that situation, we were going to play the Steelers," Clark said. "I mean, just to finish off the regular season at 14-2, that‘s crazy.”

The Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs Week 16 against Cleveland. As a result, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh was able to rest several key starters in the finale against Pittsburgh, which needed a win and a Tennessee loss to make the postseason.

Still, the Ravens routed their AFC North rival 28-10. 

“I wouldn’t say that we didn’t have anything to play for," Clark said. "I mean, we were trying to knock them out of the playoffs. Any time you strap on the pads, and you go out there and take the field, you’ve got to approach it with everything you’ve got. It wasn’t that we weren’t going out there with nothing to play for; we definitely were trying to knock them out of the playoffs.

"We’re playing the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, it’s a rivalry between us. You look at the history of the game. We ain’t taking them lightly at all. That was definitely the mentality today going into it.”

The Ravens now have an opportunity to get some rest before they embark on their postseason run. Baltimore will host its opening playoff game Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8:15 p.m. They'll play one of lowest-seeded team remaining — the Titans, Bills or Texans.

“Now, you’ve got to win one game at a time," Clark said. "Any game could be the game that advances you or sends you home. So, all we can do is focus on that next game, that one game that we got.” 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

RG3: Victory Over Steelers 'Means Everything

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III tried to deflect the attention. He was preparing for his first start in nearly three years in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but wanted to keep the focus on the Ravens and their magnificent season. Griffin got the start because starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of the lineup because Baltimore already clinched the top spot in the AFC playoffs. Still, he took some pride in leading the Ravens to the 28-10 victory.

Ravens Put Exclamation Point on Historic Season

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore finishes with best record in franchise history at 14-2 and is riding 12-game winning streak. Ravens enter playoffs as top seed in the AFC.

Ravens-Steelers Instant Reaction

Todd Karpovich

Ravens closes out season on 12-game winning streak. Ravens closes out season on 12-game winning streak. Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense. Even with defensive tackle Brandon Williams and Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas held out of the game, the Ravens defense still shined.Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense.

Ravens Not Facing Critical Week 17 Game for First Time in Three Years

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have experienced the highs and lows of Week 17 over the last two seasons. There will be no such drama this week.

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Halftime Wrap

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens broke the single-season rushing record on a nine-yard run by Gus Edwards early in the second quarter. The Ravens now have 3,201 yards rushing, breaking the previous mark held by the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165).

Ravens Ink CB Marcus Peters to Extension

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore rewarded CB Marcus Peters by signing him to a three-year, $42 million extension, according to multiple reports.

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

The decision by Ravens coach John Harbaugh to rest some starters for the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers appears to be a shrewd move. The game will likely be played under a steady rain, which makes the risk for injuries even greater. Baltimore (13-2) has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs and has nothing at stake. The Steelers (8-7) need to win and Tennessee to lose to Houston to make the postseason as the sixth seed.

Week 17: Ravens Report Card vs. Steelers

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens enter the playoffs as the NFL's hottest team, riding a franchise-best 12-game winning streak after beating the Steelers 28-10 in Week 17. Here's the Week 17 report card.

Lamar Jackson Looked Good on Scout Team This Week

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson will watch the regular-season finale against the Steelers from the sidelines. The Ravens quarterback is getting the week off because the team has already clinched the top seed in the playoffs.

Ravens Owner Finds Common Ground with 100-Year-Old World War II Veteran

Todd Karpovich

Steve Melnikoff, a 100-year-old Ravens fan who fought in World War II, and earned four Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts, was a guest at the Ravens' practice this past week. Coach John Harbaugh appreciated Melnikoff's wisdom and discovered the veteran had a connection to Ravens' owner Steve Bisciotti.