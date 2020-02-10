RavenCountry
Ravens Sign Safety Chuck Clark to Three-Year Extension

Todd Karpovich

Ravens safety Chuck Clark agreed to a three-year contract extension with the team.

Last season, Clark took over the starting job when Tony Jefferson went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 6. 

Clark came up huge and finished with career highs in tackles (68), adding one sack, one interception, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles while starting a career-high 12 games. Playing in all 16 games, he helped the Ravens' defense rank third in points (17.6) and fourth in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

“Chuck is a great story about hard work, patience, preparation and passion,” Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said. “He waited for his chance and seized the opportunity. Chuck’s a good football player, a fine teammate and respected leader. He’s the type of player we want on our defense for a long time. Congrats to Chuck and his family.”

A Virginia Tech product, Clark has completed three NFL seasons after being selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-0, 205-pound defensive back has seen action in 47 games (13 starts), totaling 86 tackles (58 solo), one sack, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed and two forced fumbles during his career.

Clark's extension is valued at $19 million. with $10 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport, of the NFL Network. Clark had one year remaining on his previous deal. 

“Chuck is extremely smart," Ravens defensive backs coach Chris Hewitt said during the 2019 season. "He can line everybody up, he can manage the defense, and on top of that, he’s a great athlete. He has every attribute to become a great player in this league.”

This also means the Jefferson era could be over in Baltimore. The Ravens can save about $7 million in salary-cap funds by parting ways with the Jefferson. 

“I just hope he gets healthy and is able to bounce back and become the player again that he once was. I just wish the best for him," Clark said about Jefferson after the season. “I'm just taking my career from being a full-time special teams player to being a full-time defensive starter. This year I showed what I can do, but every year – I know I've said this before – this league is a league where you have to prove yourself every day, every practice, every game, every rep. So, I'll just keep building on that.” 

 

A Look at the Ravens' Rivals in the AFC North

The Ravens won their second straight AFC North title in 2019. Baltimore went 5-1 against its division foes. The only loss was . a 40-25 setback to Cleveland on Sept. 29. It was also the last time the Ravens dropped a regular season game, reeling off 12 straight wins. The Browns, Steelers and Bengals will look to reload for the upcoming season.

Todd Karpovich

Hippopotamus14

Ravens Mock Draft Predictions Part 4

As we edge closer to the 2020 NFL Draft, a general consensus is the Ravens will draft an outside linebacker/edge rusher with the 28th overall pick.That seems like a safe bet considering that position is one of Baltimore's biggest needs this offseason. In addition, the Ravens have not selected a defensive player in the first round since taking cornerback Marlon Humphrey with the 16th overall pick in 2017. Joe Giglio, of NJ.com, envisions the Ravens using their first-round pick on an offensive player for a third consecutive year by selecting Georgia running back D'Andre Swift.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Re-Sign Tackle Andre Smith

The Ravens added depth to their offensive line by re-signing veteran tackle Andre Smith to a one-year deal.Smith had originally signed with Baltimore the week prior to the divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans after fellow offensive lineman Parker Ehinger was place on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-4, 325- pound Smith was not active for the playoff game, but will have an opportunity to play a bigger role next season as the main backup to Ronnie Stanley and/or Orlando Brown Jr.

Todd Karpovich

Hippopotamus14

Ravens OL Bradley Bozeman and Wife Nikki Embark on U.S. Tour to Stop Bullying

Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman and his wife Nikki are on a mission to stop bullying. The couple will embark on a cross-country trip — from Maryland to California — on Feb. 10 in an RV to visit schools and promote their anti-bullying message. The Bozemans plan to return to Baltimore by March 23 so Bradley can begin preparation for offseason workouts with the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Currently Have Easiest Strength of Schedule for 2020 Season

The Ravens have the easiest schedule for the 2020 season, based on the 2019 win percentages of 2020 opponents. In addition to their AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Todd Karpovich

Hippopotamus14

Lamar Jackson-Mania: The Bobblehead Version

The popularity of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to soar. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum recently unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead featuring Lamar Jackson riding a raven. This is the newest addition to the extremely popular Riding Bobblehead Series and comes following Jackson’s unanimous selection as NFL MVP on Saturday and as Jackson looks to ride the Ravens to Super Bowl LV next season.

Todd Karpovich

JanetW

Ravens: Review of 2019 Draft Class

The Ravens had a successful 2019 NFL Draft Class overall. The team received some key contributions for several players and they are poised to make a bigger impact in 2020. Here's a review and grades.

Todd Karpovich

JanetW

Former Ravens Safety Eric Weddle Retires

Eric Weddle has a lasting legacy with the Ravens. The Pro-Bowl safety only spent three season in Baltimore, but he quickly became an effective leader in the locker room and was a fan-favorite. The six-time Pro Bowler recently announced his retirement on social media after 13 seasons in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft Projections Part 2

The Ravens will look to boost their pass rush this offseason and many draft analysts believe the team will use first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to add an outside linebacker. General manager Eric DeCosta will look to add talent via free agency and the NFL Draft. Baltimore is currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. Here are a more early mock predictions that have Baltimore selecting a linebacker with its' 28th overall pick:

Todd Karpovich

Hippopotamus14

Ravens Mock Draft Projections Part 3

The Ravens are drafting a linebacker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.At that's the early consensus among analysts. Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson recently released his lock draft and predicts the Ravens will select Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. "Linebackers Josh Bynes and Patrick Onwuasor are both scheduled to become unrestricted free agents and the Ravens lost C.J. Mosley in free agency last offseason as well," Murray wrote. "A tackling machine for the Sooners, Murray has the instincts, non-stop motor and sideline-to-sideline range to become an impact defender."

Todd Karpovich