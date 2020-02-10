Ravens Sign Safety Chuck Clark to Three-Year Extension

Ravens safety Chuck Clark agreed to a three-year contract extension with the team.

Last season, Clark took over the starting job when Tony Jefferson went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 6.

Clark came up huge and finished with career highs in tackles (68), adding one sack, one interception, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles while starting a career-high 12 games. Playing in all 16 games, he helped the Ravens' defense rank third in points (17.6) and fourth in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

“Chuck is a great story about hard work, patience, preparation and passion,” Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said. “He waited for his chance and seized the opportunity. Chuck’s a good football player, a fine teammate and respected leader. He’s the type of player we want on our defense for a long time. Congrats to Chuck and his family.”

A Virginia Tech product, Clark has completed three NFL seasons after being selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-0, 205-pound defensive back has seen action in 47 games (13 starts), totaling 86 tackles (58 solo), one sack, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed and two forced fumbles during his career.

Clark's extension is valued at $19 million. with $10 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport, of the NFL Network. Clark had one year remaining on his previous deal.

“Chuck is extremely smart," Ravens defensive backs coach Chris Hewitt said during the 2019 season. "He can line everybody up, he can manage the defense, and on top of that, he’s a great athlete. He has every attribute to become a great player in this league.”

This also means the Jefferson era could be over in Baltimore. The Ravens can save about $7 million in salary-cap funds by parting ways with the Jefferson.

“I just hope he gets healthy and is able to bounce back and become the player again that he once was. I just wish the best for him," Clark said about Jefferson after the season. “I'm just taking my career from being a full-time special teams player to being a full-time defensive starter. This year I showed what I can do, but every year – I know I've said this before – this league is a league where you have to prove yourself every day, every practice, every game, every rep. So, I'll just keep building on that.”