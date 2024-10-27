Browns LB Suffers Scary Neck Injury vs Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have been struggling with the Cleveland Browns today and are currently trailing 20-17 in the fourth quarter.
Unfortunately, a scary injury occurred for the Browns.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah made a tackle and stayed down on the gorund. He was stretchered off of the field with what has been called a neck injury.
Zac Jackson of The Athletic has reported an update about Owusu-Koramoah. The star linebacker reportedly does have movement in all extremities and has been taken to a local hospital.
Owusu-Koramoah is one of the Browns' biggest stars. He is the leader of their defense and has become one of the most underrated linebackers in the entire NFL.
So far this season heading into today's game, he had recorded 54 total tackles to go along with two sacks, a forced fumble, an interception, and three defended passes.
Hopefully, this injury turns out to be nothing serious. It certainly was a scary moment on the field.
Also, the hope is that the Ravens will be able to make a comeback and pull out the win today. It's always difficult to win division rivalry games. Even more difficult is winning those rivalry games on the road.
With under a quarter remaining in the game, Baltimore will need to figure things out and get back on track soon.
More updates will come out about Owusu-Koramoah's status following the game. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and that he will be able to get back to full health very soon.
