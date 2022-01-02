Close Losses Will Haunt Ravens This Offseason

BALTIMORE — The Ravens were literally four plays away down the stretch from 12 wins and capturing another AFC North title.

Instead, they fell to 8-8 with a 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17.

Now, the Ravens will need plenty of help to make the playoffs for a fourth straight year.

Over their current five-game losing streak, the Ravens have lost four games by a total of five points.



“I think it just comes back to us finishing as a team in all phases," safety Chuck Clark said. "We’ve had a couple of those – well, a lot of those – in the beginning of the year, and we just pulled them out, we just finished them. But it’s just the small details and things like that. Like, all of that in all phases – doing what we have to do on our part to finish.”

The Ravens had a chance to put the game away against the Rams late in the fourth quarter.

On a third-and-goal from the 5-yard line and the Ravens poised to take a commanding lead against the Rams, Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley was penalized for delay of game.

Huntley was then sacked for a 7-yard loss on the next play and the Ravens had to settle for a short field goal by Justin Tucker.

This opened the door for the Rams to escape with a dramatic victory.

Matthew Stafford threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. with just under a minute remaining that gave the win.

The Ravens also didn't score an offensive touchdown for the first time in three years.

In the past month, the Ravens also suffered close losses at Pittsburgh (20-19), at Cleveland (24-22) and Green Bay (31-30).

The Ravens have played their last 33/4 games with starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is sidelined with an ankle injury. Other injuries and issues with COVID-19 have left them with a short-handed roster all season.

The close losses don't take the sting out of a disappointing season.

The Ravens close out the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.

“Football is a game of inches, you know what I mean? So, it’s like …That belief and that fight that this team has is still there," tight end Mark Andrews said. "Obviously, in the beginning of the season, we had a bunch of those [close games] and came out on top, but that’s just sometimes the way it goes. That’s just kind of the way things went. We were right there until the very end. I wish it would’ve gone our way. Just a couple little things here and there, and we win that game. But you know, it’s football.”