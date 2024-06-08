Competition Getting Fierce Between Ravens Top Rookies
The saying goes that iron sharpens iron, and two Baltimore Ravens are embodying that saying this offseason.
Receiver Devontez Walker and cornerback T.J. Tampa, fourth-round picks from North Carolina and Iowa State respectively, have matched up against each other quite frequently since first taking the field a month ago. The frequent matchups between the two players have clearly been beneficial, prompting coach John Harbaugh to give them both a shoutout after Thursday's OTA session.
"I think both T.J. and 'Tez' are both doing a great job of taking one step at a time and getting better every single day," Harbaugh told reporters. "It's not competitive in the sense that if there's a deep ball thrown down the field, the DB's not trying to take the ball away. So, you have to understand that.
"We expect those catches to be made. But, we want them made, and we want the DB right there in position with his eyes on the football. I think both those guys have gotten better every day with technique and assignment. Probably all the rookies [are] ahead of where we would have expected in those two areas."
Walker, the No. 113 pick in the draft, played just one season at North Carolina, and even then he missed time due to the NCAA's transfer rules. In just eight games, the Charlotte native caught 41 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns. With his blazing speed, he could be a valuable vertical threat for Lamar Jackson and co.
Tampa, the No. 130 pick in the draft, spent four seasons at Iowa State and earned a first-team All-Big 12 selection after accounting for 44 total tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions. Him being available at the end of the fourth round came as a surprise, so the Ravens may have gotten themselves a steal.
Among the Ravens entire rookie class, Walker and Tampa will certainly be two players to watch this fall.
