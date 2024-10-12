Commanders Suffer Major Blow Before Ravens Game
The Baltimore Ravens will look to slow down a dangerous Washington Commanders offense on Sunday, but that offense won't have one of its best weapons.
On Saturday, the Commanders officially ruled out running back Brian Robinson Jr. for Sunday's game due to a knee injury. Robinson did not practice all week and was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.
A 2022 third-round pick from Alabama, Robinson is the centerpiece of the Commanders' second-ranked rushing game. Through five games, he has an impressive 325 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and five touchdowns on the ground. He scored twice in Washington's 34-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns last week.
With Robinson out, the Commanders will likely turn to veteran Austin Ekeler to carry the load in the backfield. Ekeler is more of a receiving back at this point in his career, but has rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on just 19 carries this season.
Additionally, Washington will likely look to quarterback Jayden Daniels to rush more against Baltimore. Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, has taken the league by storm with his arm, but has also rushed for 300 yards and four touchdowns. In fact, he leads all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns and ranks second in rushing yards behind Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.
Even with Robinson out, the Ravens know they can't take the Commanders' ground game lightly when kickoff rolls around at 1 p.m. ET.
