Complete 2021 NFL Draft Round-By-Round Order

Ravens have seven picks.

Here's a breakdown of the entire 2021 NFL

Round 1

Round Pick Overall Team

1 1 1 Jacksonville Jaguars

1 2 2 New York Jets

1 3 3 San Francisco 49ers from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins

1 4 4 Atlanta Falcons

1 5 5 Cincinnati Bengals

1 6 6 Miami Dolphins from Philadelphia Eagles

1 7 7 Detroit Lions

1 8 8 Carolina Panthers

1 9 9 Denver Broncos

1 10 10 Dallas Cowboys

1 11 11 New York Giants

1 12 12 Philadelphia Eagles from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins

1 13 13 Los Angeles Chargers

1 14 14 Minnesota Vikings

1 15 15 New England Patriots

1 16 16 Arizona Cardinals

1 17 17 Las Vegas Raiders

1 18 18 Miami Dolphins

1 19 19 Washington Football Team

1 20 20 Chicago Bears

1 21 21 Indianapolis Colts

1 22 22 Tennessee Titans

1 23 23 New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks

1 24 24 Pittsburgh Steelers

1 25 25 Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams

1 26 26 Cleveland Browns

1 27 27 Baltimore Ravens

1 28 28 New Orleans Saints

1 29 29 Green Bay Packers

1 30 30 Buffalo Bills

1 31 31 Kansas City Chiefs

1 32 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 2

Round Pick Overall Team

2 1 33 Jacksonville Jaguars

2 2 34 New York Jets

2 3 35 Atlanta Falcons

2 4 36 Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans

2 5 37 Philadelphia Eagles

2 6 38 Cincinnati Bengals

2 7 39 Carolina Panthers

2 8 40 Denver Broncos

2 9 41 Detroit Lions

2 10 42 New York Giants

2 11 43 San Francisco 49ers

2 12 44 Dallas Cowboys

2 13 45 Jacksonville Jaguars from Minnesota Vikings

2 14 46 New England Patriots

2 15 47 Los Angeles Chargers

2 16 48 Las Vegas Raiders

2 17 49 Arizona Cardinals

2 18 50 Miami Dolphins

2 19 51 Washington Football Team

2 20 52 Chicago Bears

2 21 53 Tennessee Titans

2 22 54 Indianapolis Colts

2 23 55 Pittsburgh Steelers

2 24 56 Seattle Seahawks

2 25 57 Los Angeles Rams

2 26 58 Baltimore Ravens

2 27 59 Cleveland Browns

2 28 60 New Orleans Saints

2 29 61 Buffalo Bills

2 30 62 Green Bay Packers

2 31 63 Kansas City Chiefs

2 32 64 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 3

Round Pick Overall Team

3 1 65 Jacksonville Jaguars

3 2 66 New York Jets

3 3 67 Houston Texans

3 4 68 Atlanta Falcons

3 5 69 Cincinnati Bengals

3 6 70 Philadelphia Eagles

3 7 71 Denver Broncos

3 8 72 Detroit Lions

3 9 73 Carolina Panthers

3 10 74 Washington Football Team from San Francisco 49ers

3 11 75 Dallas Cowboys

3 12 76 New York Giants

3 13 New England Patriots (Choice Forfeited)

3 14 77 Los Angeles Chargers

3 15 78 Minnesota Vikings

3 16 79 Las Vegas Raiders from Arizona Cardinals

3 17 80 Las Vegas Raiders

3 18 81 Miami Dolphins

3 19 82 Washington Football Team

3 20 83 Chicago Bears

3 21 84 Philadelphia Eagles from Indianapolis Colts

3 22 85 Tennessee Titans

3 23 86 New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks

3 24 87 Pittsburgh Steelers

3 25 88 Los Angeles Rams

3 26 89 Cleveland Browns

3 27 90 Minnesota Vikings from Baltimore Ravens

3 28 91 Cleveland Browns from New Orleans Saints

3 29 92 Green Bay Packers

3 30 93 Buffalo Bills

3 31 94 Kansas City Chiefs

3 32 95 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3 33 96 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

3 34 97 Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

3 35 98 New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

3 36 99 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

3 37 100 Tennessee Titans (Compensatory Selection)

3 38 101 Detroit Lions from Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

3 39 102 San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

3 40 103 Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)

3 41 104 Baltimore Ravens (Special Compensatory Selection)

3 42 105 New Orleans Saints (Special Compensatory Selection)

Round 4

Round Pick Overall Team

4 1 106 Jacksonville Jaguars

4 2 107 New York Jets

4 3 108 Atlanta Falcons

4 4 109 Houston Texans

4 5 110 Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles

4 6 111 Cincinnati Bengals

4 7 112 Detroit Lions

4 8 113 Carolina Panthers

4 9 114 Denver Broncos

4 10 115 Dallas Cowboys

4 11 116 New York Giants

4 12 117 San Francisco 49ers

4 13 118 Los Angeles Chargers

4 14 119 Minnesota Vikings

4 15 120 New England Patriots

4 16 121 Las Vegas Raiders

4 17 122 New England Patriots from Arizona Cardinals through Houston Texans

4 18 123 Philadelphia Eagles from Miami Dolphins

4 19 124 Washington Football Team

4 20 125 Minnesota Vikings from Chicago Bears

4 21 126 Tennessee Titans

4 22 127 Indianapolis Colts

4 23 128 Pittsburgh Steelers

4 24 129 Seattle Seahawks

4 25 130 Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams

4 26 131 Baltimore Ravens

4 27 132 Cleveland Browns

4 28 133 New Orleans Saints

4 29 134 Minnesota Vikings from Buffalo Bills (Conditional)

4 30 135 Green Bay Packers

4 31 136 Kansas City Chiefs

4 32 137 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4 33 138 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

4 34 139 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

4 35 140 Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)

4 36 141 Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

4 37 142 Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

4 38 143 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

4 39 144 Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

Round 5

Round Pick Overall Team

5 1 145 Jacksonville Jaguars

5 2 146 New York Jets

5 3 147 Houston Texans

5 4 148 Atlanta Falcons

5 5 149 Cincinnati Bengals

5 6 150 Philadelphia Eagles

5 7 151 Carolina Panthers

5 8 152 Denver Broncos

5 9 153 Detroit Lions

5 10 154 New York Jets from New York Giants

5 11 155 San Francisco 49ers

5 12 156 Miami Dolphins from Dallas Cowboys through Philadelphia Eagles

5 13 157 Minnesota Vikings

5 14 158 Houston Texans from New England Patriots

5 15 159 Los Angeles Chargers

5 16 160 Arizona Cardinals

5 17 161 Buffalo Bills from Las Vegas Raiders

5 18 162 Las Vegas Raiders from Miami Dolphins

5 19 163 Washington Football Team

5 20 164 Chicago Bears

5 21 165 Indianapolis Colts

5 22 166 Tennessee Titans

5 23 167 Las Vegas Raiders from Seattle Seahawks

5 24 168 Minnesota Vikings from Pittsburgh Steelers through Baltimore Ravens

5 25 169 Cleveland Browns from Los Angeles Rams

5 26 170 Jacksonville Jaguars from Cleveland Browns

5 27 171 Baltimore Ravens

5 28 172 San Francisco 49ers from New Orleans Saints

5 29 173 Green Bay Packers

5 30 174 Buffalo Bills

5 31 175 Kansas City Chiefs

5 32 176 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 33 177 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

5 34 178 Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

5 35 179 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

5 36 180 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

5 37 181 Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

5 38 182 Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)

5 39 183 Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)

5 40 184 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6

Round Pick Overall Team

6 1 185 Los Angeles Chargers from Jacksonville Jaguars through Tennessee Titans

6 2 186 New York Jets

6 3 187 Atlanta Falcons

6 4 188 New England Patriots from Houston Texans

6 5 189 Philadelphia Eagles

6 6 190 Cincinnati Bengals

6 7 191 Denver Broncos

6 8 192 Dallas Cowboys from Detroit Lions

6 9 193 Carolina Panthers

6 10 194 San Francisco 49ers

6 11 195 Houston Texans from Dallas Cowboys through New England Patriots

6 12 196 New York Giants

6 13 197 New England Patriots

6 14 198 Los Angeles Chargers

6 15 199 Minnesota Vikings

6 16 200 Las Vegas Raiders

6 17 201 New York Giants from Arizona Cardinals

6 18 202 Cincinnati Bengals from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans

6 19 203 Houston Texans from Washington Football Team through Las Vegas Raiders and

Miami Dolphins

6 20 204 Chicago Bears

6 21 205 Tennessee Titans

6 22 206 Indianapolis Colts

6 23 207 Kansas City Chiefs from Pittsburgh Steelers through Miami Dolphins

6 24 208 Chicago Bears from Seattle Seahawks through Miami Dolphins (Conditional)

6 25 209 Los Angeles Rams

6 26 210 Baltimore Ravens

6 27 211 Cleveland Browns

6 28 212 Houston Texans from New Orleans Saints

6 29 213 Buffalo Bills

6 30 214 Green Bay Packers

6 31 215 Tennessee Titans from Kansas City Chiefs

6 32 216 Pittsburgh Steelers from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6 33 217 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)

6 34 218 New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

6 35 219 Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)

6 36 220 Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

6 37 221 Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)

6 38 222 Carolina Panthers (Compensatory Selection)

6 39 223 Arizona Cardinals from Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

6 40 224 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

6 41 225 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

6 42 226 New York Jets from Carolina Panthers (Compensatory Selection)

6 43 227 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

6 44 228 Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7

Round Pick Overall Team

7 1 229 New Orleans Saints from Jacksonville Jaguars

7 2 230 San Francisco from New York Jets

7 3 231 Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans

7 4 232 Tennessee Titans from Atlanta Falcons through Miami Dolphins

7 5 233 Houston Texans from Cincinnati Bengals

7 6 234 Philadelphia Eagles

7 7 235 Cincinnati Bengals from Detroit Lions through Seattle Seahawks

7 8 236 Buffalo Bills from Carolina Panthers

7 9 237 Denver Broncos

7 10 238 Dallas Cowboys

7 11 239 Denver Broncos from New York Giants

7 12 240 Philadelphia Eagles from San Francisco 49ers

7 13 241 Los Angeles Chargers

7 14 Minnesota Vikings (Choice Forfeited)

7 15 242 New England Patriots

7 16 243 Arizona Cardinals

7 17 244 Washington Football Team from Las Vegas Raiders

7 18 245 Pittsburgh Steelers from Miami Dolphins

7 19 246 Washington Football Team

7 20 247 Arizona Cardinals from Chicago Bears through Las Vegas Raiders

7 21 248 Indianapolis Colts

7 22 249 Jacksonville Jaguars from Tennessee Titans

7 23 250 Seattle Seahawks

7 24 251 Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Pittsburgh Steelers

7 25 252 Los Angeles Rams

7 26 253 Denver Broncos from Cleveland Browns

7 27 254 Pittsburgh Steelers from Baltimore Ravens

7 28 255 New Orleans Saints

7 29 256 Green Bay Packers

7 30 257 Cleveland Browns from Buffalo Bills

7 31 258 Miami Dolphins from Kansas City Chiefs

7 32 259 Tampa Bay Buccaneers