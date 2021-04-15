Complete 2021 NFL Draft Round-By-Round Order
Here's a breakdown of the entire 2021 NFL
Round 1
Round Pick Overall Team
1 1 1 Jacksonville Jaguars
1 2 2 New York Jets
1 3 3 San Francisco 49ers from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins
1 4 4 Atlanta Falcons
1 5 5 Cincinnati Bengals
1 6 6 Miami Dolphins from Philadelphia Eagles
1 7 7 Detroit Lions
1 8 8 Carolina Panthers
1 9 9 Denver Broncos
1 10 10 Dallas Cowboys
1 11 11 New York Giants
1 12 12 Philadelphia Eagles from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins
1 13 13 Los Angeles Chargers
1 14 14 Minnesota Vikings
1 15 15 New England Patriots
1 16 16 Arizona Cardinals
1 17 17 Las Vegas Raiders
1 18 18 Miami Dolphins
1 19 19 Washington Football Team
1 20 20 Chicago Bears
1 21 21 Indianapolis Colts
1 22 22 Tennessee Titans
1 23 23 New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks
1 24 24 Pittsburgh Steelers
1 25 25 Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams
1 26 26 Cleveland Browns
1 27 27 Baltimore Ravens
1 28 28 New Orleans Saints
1 29 29 Green Bay Packers
1 30 30 Buffalo Bills
1 31 31 Kansas City Chiefs
1 32 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 2
Round Pick Overall Team
2 1 33 Jacksonville Jaguars
2 2 34 New York Jets
2 3 35 Atlanta Falcons
2 4 36 Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans
2 5 37 Philadelphia Eagles
2 6 38 Cincinnati Bengals
2 7 39 Carolina Panthers
2 8 40 Denver Broncos
2 9 41 Detroit Lions
2 10 42 New York Giants
2 11 43 San Francisco 49ers
2 12 44 Dallas Cowboys
2 13 45 Jacksonville Jaguars from Minnesota Vikings
2 14 46 New England Patriots
2 15 47 Los Angeles Chargers
2 16 48 Las Vegas Raiders
2 17 49 Arizona Cardinals
2 18 50 Miami Dolphins
2 19 51 Washington Football Team
2 20 52 Chicago Bears
2 21 53 Tennessee Titans
2 22 54 Indianapolis Colts
2 23 55 Pittsburgh Steelers
2 24 56 Seattle Seahawks
2 25 57 Los Angeles Rams
2 26 58 Baltimore Ravens
2 27 59 Cleveland Browns
2 28 60 New Orleans Saints
2 29 61 Buffalo Bills
2 30 62 Green Bay Packers
2 31 63 Kansas City Chiefs
2 32 64 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 3
Round Pick Overall Team
3 1 65 Jacksonville Jaguars
3 2 66 New York Jets
3 3 67 Houston Texans
3 4 68 Atlanta Falcons
3 5 69 Cincinnati Bengals
3 6 70 Philadelphia Eagles
3 7 71 Denver Broncos
3 8 72 Detroit Lions
3 9 73 Carolina Panthers
3 10 74 Washington Football Team from San Francisco 49ers
3 11 75 Dallas Cowboys
3 12 76 New York Giants
3 13 New England Patriots (Choice Forfeited)
3 14 77 Los Angeles Chargers
3 15 78 Minnesota Vikings
3 16 79 Las Vegas Raiders from Arizona Cardinals
3 17 80 Las Vegas Raiders
3 18 81 Miami Dolphins
3 19 82 Washington Football Team
3 20 83 Chicago Bears
3 21 84 Philadelphia Eagles from Indianapolis Colts
3 22 85 Tennessee Titans
3 23 86 New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks
3 24 87 Pittsburgh Steelers
3 25 88 Los Angeles Rams
3 26 89 Cleveland Browns
3 27 90 Minnesota Vikings from Baltimore Ravens
3 28 91 Cleveland Browns from New Orleans Saints
3 29 92 Green Bay Packers
3 30 93 Buffalo Bills
3 31 94 Kansas City Chiefs
3 32 95 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 33 96 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
3 34 97 Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
3 35 98 New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
3 36 99 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
3 37 100 Tennessee Titans (Compensatory Selection)
3 38 101 Detroit Lions from Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
3 39 102 San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
3 40 103 Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)
3 41 104 Baltimore Ravens (Special Compensatory Selection)
3 42 105 New Orleans Saints (Special Compensatory Selection)
Round 4
Round Pick Overall Team
4 1 106 Jacksonville Jaguars
4 2 107 New York Jets
4 3 108 Atlanta Falcons
4 4 109 Houston Texans
4 5 110 Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles
4 6 111 Cincinnati Bengals
4 7 112 Detroit Lions
4 8 113 Carolina Panthers
4 9 114 Denver Broncos
4 10 115 Dallas Cowboys
4 11 116 New York Giants
4 12 117 San Francisco 49ers
4 13 118 Los Angeles Chargers
4 14 119 Minnesota Vikings
4 15 120 New England Patriots
4 16 121 Las Vegas Raiders
4 17 122 New England Patriots from Arizona Cardinals through Houston Texans
4 18 123 Philadelphia Eagles from Miami Dolphins
4 19 124 Washington Football Team
4 20 125 Minnesota Vikings from Chicago Bears
4 21 126 Tennessee Titans
4 22 127 Indianapolis Colts
4 23 128 Pittsburgh Steelers
4 24 129 Seattle Seahawks
4 25 130 Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams
4 26 131 Baltimore Ravens
4 27 132 Cleveland Browns
4 28 133 New Orleans Saints
4 29 134 Minnesota Vikings from Buffalo Bills (Conditional)
4 30 135 Green Bay Packers
4 31 136 Kansas City Chiefs
4 32 137 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 33 138 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
4 34 139 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
4 35 140 Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)
4 36 141 Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
4 37 142 Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
4 38 143 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
4 39 144 Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
Round 5
Round Pick Overall Team
5 1 145 Jacksonville Jaguars
5 2 146 New York Jets
5 3 147 Houston Texans
5 4 148 Atlanta Falcons
5 5 149 Cincinnati Bengals
5 6 150 Philadelphia Eagles
5 7 151 Carolina Panthers
5 8 152 Denver Broncos
5 9 153 Detroit Lions
5 10 154 New York Jets from New York Giants
5 11 155 San Francisco 49ers
5 12 156 Miami Dolphins from Dallas Cowboys through Philadelphia Eagles
5 13 157 Minnesota Vikings
5 14 158 Houston Texans from New England Patriots
5 15 159 Los Angeles Chargers
5 16 160 Arizona Cardinals
5 17 161 Buffalo Bills from Las Vegas Raiders
5 18 162 Las Vegas Raiders from Miami Dolphins
5 19 163 Washington Football Team
5 20 164 Chicago Bears
5 21 165 Indianapolis Colts
5 22 166 Tennessee Titans
5 23 167 Las Vegas Raiders from Seattle Seahawks
5 24 168 Minnesota Vikings from Pittsburgh Steelers through Baltimore Ravens
5 25 169 Cleveland Browns from Los Angeles Rams
5 26 170 Jacksonville Jaguars from Cleveland Browns
5 27 171 Baltimore Ravens
5 28 172 San Francisco 49ers from New Orleans Saints
5 29 173 Green Bay Packers
5 30 174 Buffalo Bills
5 31 175 Kansas City Chiefs
5 32 176 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 33 177 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
5 34 178 Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
5 35 179 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
5 36 180 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
5 37 181 Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
5 38 182 Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)
5 39 183 Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)
5 40 184 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
Round 6
Round Pick Overall Team
6 1 185 Los Angeles Chargers from Jacksonville Jaguars through Tennessee Titans
6 2 186 New York Jets
6 3 187 Atlanta Falcons
6 4 188 New England Patriots from Houston Texans
6 5 189 Philadelphia Eagles
6 6 190 Cincinnati Bengals
6 7 191 Denver Broncos
6 8 192 Dallas Cowboys from Detroit Lions
6 9 193 Carolina Panthers
6 10 194 San Francisco 49ers
6 11 195 Houston Texans from Dallas Cowboys through New England Patriots
6 12 196 New York Giants
6 13 197 New England Patriots
6 14 198 Los Angeles Chargers
6 15 199 Minnesota Vikings
6 16 200 Las Vegas Raiders
6 17 201 New York Giants from Arizona Cardinals
6 18 202 Cincinnati Bengals from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans
6 19 203 Houston Texans from Washington Football Team through Las Vegas Raiders and
Miami Dolphins
6 20 204 Chicago Bears
6 21 205 Tennessee Titans
6 22 206 Indianapolis Colts
6 23 207 Kansas City Chiefs from Pittsburgh Steelers through Miami Dolphins
6 24 208 Chicago Bears from Seattle Seahawks through Miami Dolphins (Conditional)
6 25 209 Los Angeles Rams
6 26 210 Baltimore Ravens
6 27 211 Cleveland Browns
6 28 212 Houston Texans from New Orleans Saints
6 29 213 Buffalo Bills
6 30 214 Green Bay Packers
6 31 215 Tennessee Titans from Kansas City Chiefs
6 32 216 Pittsburgh Steelers from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 33 217 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)
6 34 218 New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
6 35 219 Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)
6 36 220 Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
6 37 221 Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)
6 38 222 Carolina Panthers (Compensatory Selection)
6 39 223 Arizona Cardinals from Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
6 40 224 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
6 41 225 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
6 42 226 New York Jets from Carolina Panthers (Compensatory Selection)
6 43 227 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
6 44 228 Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)
Round 7
Round Pick Overall Team
7 1 229 New Orleans Saints from Jacksonville Jaguars
7 2 230 San Francisco from New York Jets
7 3 231 Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans
7 4 232 Tennessee Titans from Atlanta Falcons through Miami Dolphins
7 5 233 Houston Texans from Cincinnati Bengals
7 6 234 Philadelphia Eagles
7 7 235 Cincinnati Bengals from Detroit Lions through Seattle Seahawks
7 8 236 Buffalo Bills from Carolina Panthers
7 9 237 Denver Broncos
7 10 238 Dallas Cowboys
7 11 239 Denver Broncos from New York Giants
7 12 240 Philadelphia Eagles from San Francisco 49ers
7 13 241 Los Angeles Chargers
7 14 Minnesota Vikings (Choice Forfeited)
7 15 242 New England Patriots
7 16 243 Arizona Cardinals
7 17 244 Washington Football Team from Las Vegas Raiders
7 18 245 Pittsburgh Steelers from Miami Dolphins
7 19 246 Washington Football Team
7 20 247 Arizona Cardinals from Chicago Bears through Las Vegas Raiders
7 21 248 Indianapolis Colts
7 22 249 Jacksonville Jaguars from Tennessee Titans
7 23 250 Seattle Seahawks
7 24 251 Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Pittsburgh Steelers
7 25 252 Los Angeles Rams
7 26 253 Denver Broncos from Cleveland Browns
7 27 254 Pittsburgh Steelers from Baltimore Ravens
7 28 255 New Orleans Saints
7 29 256 Green Bay Packers
7 30 257 Cleveland Browns from Buffalo Bills
7 31 258 Miami Dolphins from Kansas City Chiefs
7 32 259 Tampa Bay Buccaneers